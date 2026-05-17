Lisandro Martinez produces standout display vs Forest



On their final home Premier League game of the season, Manchester United clinched an entertaining 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Goals from Luke Shaw, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo ensured the three points and assured the Red Devils of a third-place finish in the Premier League.

It was a great day all around, with Casemiro receiving a warm farewell on his final Old Trafford appearance in red, while Bruno Fernandes accrued his record-equalling 20th league assist of the season.

There were a couple of concerning performances from Mbeumo and Amad, but Michael Carrick will be delighted with the return to form of Lisandro Martinez.

Lisandro Martinez was imperious at the back

The Argentine, who has missed large chunks of the season due to injury, struggled with his discipline since his return.

However, he was near flawless against Forest. The 28-year-old completed eight clearances, while blocking three efforts on goal.

Stat Value Goals 0 Expected goals (xG) 0.06 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0.01 Def. contributions 14 Tackles (won) 2 (1) Interceptions 1 Clearances 8 Blocked shots 3 Recoveries 4 Ground duels (won) 4 (3) Aerial duels (won) 2 (1) Dribbled past 1 Key passes 1 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 43/45 (96%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 10/12 (83%) Passes in own half (acc.) 33/33 (100%) Long balls (accurate) 7/8 (88%) Touches 66 Dribbles (successful) 1 (1) Possession lost 2 Total carrying distance 112.3 m Carries 18 Total progression 31.5 m Total shots 1 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 1

match stats via sofascore

The World Cup winner also intercepted one through ball and recovered the loose ball on four occasions. He also won four of his six duels in total.

With the ball, the former Ajax ace was equally effective, completing 96% of his passes, including one key pass.

Lisandro Martinez equally effective with the ball

The Argentina international found a teammate with seven out of his eight attempted long balls, while also completing a 100% of his dribbles (all stats via sofascore).

These are the types of performances fans have come to expect, and INEOS will be hoping for Lisandro Martinez to stay fit and produce the goods more often.

With Ayden Heaven impressing whenever he gets the chance, and the co-owners looking to strengthen at the back, the United No.6 cannot afford to slack off.

Or else, he might suddenly find his place under threat, and could be forced to pack his bags.

Feature image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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