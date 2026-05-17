Bryan Mbeumo, Amad displays leave Carrick with plenty to ponder



Manchester United rounded off their home Premier League campaign with an entertaining 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

It was a great day all around for the fans, seeing Casemiro for the final time at the Theatre of Dreams and watching Bruno Fernandes grab the Premier League assist record.

The home side opened the scoring through a rare strike from Luke Shaw, while Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo rounded off the scoring.

The scoreline could easily have been in double digits if all the players had taken their chances. The club captain could have held the assist record outright as well.

Fantastic day out for United, but misses galore

Michael Carrick, who is expected to remain in charge for next season, will be delighted with some of the attacking play.

But with the Red Devils back in the Champions League and expected to challenge on all four fronts from next season, he will be demanding more from certain key individuals.

Bryan Mbeumo, who finally ended his 11-game goal drought, could have had a hat-trick as the Cameroonian missed three glorious opportunities before scoring from the most difficult chance.

He has looked a shadow of the player who could do no wrong in the first half of the campaign.

Bryan Mbeumo, Amad struggling for form

The former Brentford ace looks as though his confidence has taken a beating and he needs to regroup mentally in the summer.

The same goes for Amad. The standout player under Ruben Amorim, the Ivorian seems to be suffering from a real lack of confidence when going forward.

He seems hesitant when trying to beat his man and always chooses to pass rather than shoot when clean through on goal.

With United unlikely to strengthen out on the right, it is imperative the former Atalanta ace gets his act together.

The 20-time English league champions will round off the season with an away contest against high-flying Brighton, and hopefully, the duo can show Carrick they belong at this level and have the mental strength to overcome this rut.

Feature image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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