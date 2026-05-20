Fresh concern for Man United in Elliot Anderson race after Man City update



Manchester United’s hopes of beating Manchester City to the signing of Elliot Anderson are growing slimmer ahead of the summer window.

Anderson battle

It’s an open secret that United are eyeing midfield reinforcements this summer as they prepare to play Champions League football and mount a Premier League title challenge next season.

There have been suggestions that United have set aside as much as £150m to spend on midfielders alone.

Anderson is United’s priority target. He has enjoyed another superb campaign despite Nottingham Forest primarily battling relegation. The all-action midfielder is expected to part ways with Forest over the coming weeks and United have been named as a potential next transfer destination.

The England international passed his United audition emphatically over the weekend with a sensational display, even though he ultimately came up just short as Michael Carrick’s side clinched all three points.

City have emerged as United’s chief competitors in the frenzied race to snap up Anderson. There has been a feeling that City are frontrunners for the 23-year-old. A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United have not given up on signing him.

Raging speculation that Pep Guardiola will leave City at the end of the campaign may have left United a bit optimistic about their chances of luring Anderson to Old Trafford, but The i Paper reveals that this is not the case.

Enzo Maresca is poised to replace Guardiola at the Etihad and the Italian has given the green light for City to pursue Anderson.

Crushing Anderson blow

According to the news outlet, City remain firmly on track to sign Anderson ahead of United.

“Insiders believe a deal for Elliot Anderson is well advanced and Guardiola’s departure will not disrupt the transfer, even though Manchester United intend to make a serious play for the England international.”

“The player is understood to be keen and Maresca is said to be on board with the signing. A marquee midfielder is inevitable, with Bernardo Silva following Guardiola out the door.”

Pete Hall and Mark Douglas explain that City are planning a 200m spend on three transfers, with Anderson one of them.

Only time will tell if this development makes United step up their chase or just give up and look elsewhere.

Featured image Dan Istidene via Getty Images

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