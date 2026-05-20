Joao Gomes: Atletico Madrid strike blow to Man United’s plans



A huge transfer window is fast approaching and rumours are already beginning to swirl regarding which players may be joining Manchester United this summer. It is sure to be a summer of transition at Old Trafford, with at least three new signings expected, although fans will be hoping for even more.

With Champions League football secured for next season, the Red Devils will have to play at least eight more games next season. For United to stand a chance of competing on all four fronts, a much deeper squad will be required, allowing head coach Michael Carrick to rotate the team from game to game in an effort to improve his already exceptional win percentage.

Unfortunately, United have suffered an early blow in their pursuit of a promising Premier League midfielder in Joao Gomes, as Atletico Madrid have struck first, according to a new report.

A midfield target

With Casemiro set to depart at the end of the season and Manuel Ugarte failing to prove he is up to the standard required, United are understood to be looking to sign at least two central midfielders this summer. It will be particularly difficult to replace Casemiro, with the Brazil international taking his game to a new level this season.

United need to find a player with attributes that will complement Kobbie Mainoo’s game, with the talented academy graduate recently committing his future to the Red Devils by signing a new long-term contract. A number of huge names, such as Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, have been linked to Old Trafford, but one player now seems very unlikely to be wearing a United shirt next season.

A season to forget for Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers have endured a miserable Premier League campaign. The club are likely to finish at the bottom of the table and their relegation to the Championship was confirmed a long time ago. As is often the case with demoted clubs, other sides are looking to sign their best players, knowing they will likely be available at a bargain price.

United have been linked with two Wolves players as the club look to increase their squad depth. These players are Mateus Mane and Gomes, and while the Red Devils are actively scouting Mane, they seem to have been beaten to Gomes’ signature.

The Brazilian has been one of Wolves’ few standout players this season. He has made 41 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal and registering three assists.

Known for his tenacity and intensity, Gomes is a fierce tackler and excellent passer of the ball, possessing all the attributes needed to make him a success at Old Trafford.

A move to La Liga

Unfortunately, though, it seems as if the 25-year-old enforcer will be playing his football in Spain next season. According to Sky Sports, Atletico Madrid have agreed a deal in principle to sign the Rio de Janeiro native.

A fee of £39 million has been agreed between the two clubs and work is now being done to ensure Gomes is an Atleti player when the transfer window opens next month.

Diego Simeone’s side will be hoping to build on their fourth-placed finish in LaLiga next season, and clearly they see the Wolves star as the player required to help push them up the table.

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