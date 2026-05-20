David Raum: RB Leipzig defender opens door to possible Man United move



RB Leipzig defender David Raum has fuelled speculation over his future even further in his latest comments, even as he continues to be linked with a summer transfer to Manchester United.

Raum interest

United are bracing for a busy summer transfer window as they prepare to play in the Champions League next season and potentially mount a title charge.

While bolstering the midfield is believed to be the priority, other positions could also come into play, including left-back.

After last weekend’s 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest, United confirmed that Tyrell Malacia will be leaving at the end of the season when his contract expires.

The Dutchman’s exit will leave Luke Shaw as the only senior and established left-back in the club’s ranks. Shaw has done well to be fit and available for every Premier League game this season, but his injury record suggests that United cannot afford to solely rely on him.

United have been linked to a handful of left-backs including Lewis Hall (Newcastle), Antonee Robinson (Fulham) and of course, Raum.

Boasting remarkable attacking prowess alongside his experience as a full-back, Raum is in the midst of another standout campaign in the Bundesliga. He has made 30 top-flight appearances this term, contributing three goals and seven assists in that period.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are admirers of Raum and have been keeping close tabs on him. His contract expires next season, which makes him all the more attainable as Leipzig would not want to lose him for free in a year’s time.

Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the 28-year-old. In an interview with BILD, he refused to commit his future to Leipzig, likely keeping his options open as the window draws nearer.

Raum’s statement

The Germany international said, “The club is in contact with my agency.”

“My focus, however, was on qualifying for the Champions League, and now it’s the World Cup, for which I’m currently preparing for intensively. My priority right now is to play a fantastic tournament.”

“Afterwards, we’ll still have plenty of time to sit down together.”

Pressed further, he added, “I still hear about interest from other clubs from time to time, and I still make no secret of the fact that I still have dreams as a player, but I’ve received a great deal of appreciation here in Leipzig, especially this season.”

“And now I’m captain of a Champions League club, so that’s my absolute focus right now.”

Meanwhile, United are next in action on Sunday when they go away to Brighton & Hove Albion in their final game of the 2025/26 campaign.

Featured image Maja Hitij via Getty Images

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