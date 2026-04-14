Aston Villa ready to keep Jadon Sancho but he is keen on another dream club



Aston Villa are reportedly open to retaining Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho on a permanent basis, but the forward has his heart set on another dream transfer destination.

Exit guaranteed

Sancho is all but assured to leave United at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract.

To say that Sancho has been a disappointment at United since his mega-money move from Dortmund in 2021 would be a massive understatement. He struggled under the weight of expectations at United, the culmination of which was his public spat with Erik ten Hag, marking the end of his Old Trafford career.

A brief loan spell at Dortmund ended with the Bundesliga side failing to make the move permanent. United then loaned him to Chelsea, where he made little impact. The Blues had an obligation to buy but opted to pay a penalty to walk away instead.

United approved a third loan move last summer, with the player joining Villa. While he has shown glimpses of his potential at Villa Park, inconsistency continues to be the defining characteristic of his Premier League spell.

The Red Devils have the option to keep Sancho for an additional year but they’re not expected to take it up. United would rather release him as a free agent.

Dortmund have been strongly linked with a swoop for Sancho. A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that high-ranking Dortmund chiefs are highly in favour of a reunion with the 26-year-old.

According to Birmingham Live, Sancho is prioritising a return to Signal Iduna Park, despite Villa’s willingness to keep him.

Sancho transfer update

Birmingham Live say that several clubs have expressed an interest in signing Sancho as a free agent.

Villa would be keen on continuing together, but only if the finances involved are right. Dortmund are said to be in pole position for the United loanee. Sancho is also understood to view Dortmund as his dream destination.

But just like Villa, Sancho will need to substantially lower his wage demands to seal a switch to Dortmund.

The player is desperate to go back, but whether it is to the tune of slashing his salary remains to be seen.

Featured image Eddie Keogh via Getty Images

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