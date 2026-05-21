Jeremy Monga: United looking to overtake Arsenal in race for Leicester prodigy

Manchester United are looking to take advantage of the sporting and financial crisis at Leicester City.

The Foxes, who remarkably won the Premier League title in 2016, have been relegated to England’s third tier.

It is understood that Leicester now need to raise cash this summer, which has piqued the interest of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Frontrunners Arsenal face late challenge from Manchester United

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have tracked Jeremy Monga, who is expected to be sold by Leicester City.

Monga, dubbed “a fantastic talent” by his former boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, is widely regarded as “one of the most exciting young talents in the English game and has received attention from most Premier League clubs.”

The English attacker made 30 appearances for Leicester across all competitions last term, managing a goal and two assists in the process.

It is believed that United have held talks with Leicester over a possible move for the 16-year-old electric winger.

“Interested clubs have sensed an opportunity after Leicester’s relegation, but a £15million price tag has been mentioned,” the report adds.

Furthermore, if United advance in talks for Monga, they will face stiff competition from Arsenal, who are thought to be in pole position to secure his signature.

Manchester United and Arsenal chasing Mateus Fernandes

United and Arsenal could also find themselves locking horns for West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes.

It is thought that Bruno Fernandes has been pushing the case for the Portuguese defensive midfielder, who has been West Ham’s standout player this season.

However, Arsenal are also interested in Fernandes, as they want to reshape their midfield ahead of the next campaign.

Featured image Jack Thomas via Getty Images

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