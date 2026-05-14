Mateus Fernandes: Arsenal planning to hijack United’s deal



Manchester United are ramping up their search for Casemiro’s ideal successor.

The Brazilian has announced his departure at the end of the season, with a move to Inter Miami looming large as things stand.

Manuel Ugarte, signed as the eventual successor to the five-time Champions League winner, has failed to fill the void, and INEOS are keen to get the recruitment spot right this time.

Atalanta’s Ederson is one name doing the rounds, but it is well known that United’s co-owners prefer players with Premier League experience.

Mateus Fernandes fits the bill for United

Club captain Bruno Fernandes has been pushing the case for West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes, and the Red Devils have finally started to act.

The former Southampton ace can play all across the middle of the park and excels both defensively and on the ball, which is just what Michael Carrick needs in the engine room from next season.

The Hammers would ideally like to hold on to the 21-year-old, but given their impending drop to the Championship, a sale looks likely.

It will be far from an easy ride for United, given the amount of competition for his signature and his enormous price tag.

Arsenal have other ideas

Now the race has been further complicated by the entry of Arsenal, with The Times claiming Mikel Arteta is pushing his team to hijack United’s deal for the versatile Portuguese midfielder.

“Arsenal are interested in signing West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes as they look to reshape their midfield this summer.

“The Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, likes versatile players and the 21-year-midfielder can play deeper or further forward, which has contributed to him scoring five goals and claiming four assists across 40 appearances this season.”

Apart from English clubs, European giants like Paris Saint-Germain are also interested.

“Paris Saint-Germain are interested in him as well as the Atletico forward Julián Alvarez, who is another target for Arsenal this summer.”

Mateus Fernandes is reportedly keen on a move to Old Trafford, and it will be interesting to see which team ultimately wins the race for his services.

Feature image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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