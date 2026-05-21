Ederson: Man United step up chase of Atalanta star – Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United are ramping up their pursuit of Atalanta powerhouse Ederson with “new contacts” expected to take place this week, Fabrizio Romano reveals.

Brazilian Behemoth

United have a long-standing interest in Ederson, 26, who has established himself as one of Serie A’s best box-to-box midfielders at the Stadio di Bergamo.

The Athletic describes him as a “player managers adore” as he is outstanding at “patrolling the pitch between both boxes” and possesses an unrelenting engine. “He might not always get the headlines, but he is a crucial cog in the wider team dynamic that allows others around him to play at full tilt,” the analysis concludes.

Advances were made to sign the Brazil international last summer, but Atalanta’s prohibitive asking price killed any chance of a deal. However, with a contract that expires next year, La Dea are now prepared to sanction an exit in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Atletico Madrid were considered frontrunners after agreeing personal terms with Ederson, but club-to-club talks are yet to yield a similar result. This has allowed others, including the Red Devils and Arsenal, to enter the fray.

United’s hierarchy have maintained dialogue with the Campo Grande native over the past twelve months, with talks accelerating in recent weeks to gauge the viability of a summer swoop. Now, INEOS appear ready to make another attempt to secure his signature.

Talks planned this week

Italian transfer expert Romano reveals fresh negotiations are planned “in the next days” to discuss Ederson’s future — with United at the front of the queue.

🚨 New contacts will take place in the next days for Éderson’s future with Manchester United interested. He’s one of the names on the shortlist for midfield, not the only one + more options being considered. Éderson would be open to joining #MUFC as Atalanta ask around €45m. pic.twitter.com/K82FjrQu42 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2026

Tweet: “New contacts will take place in the next days for Éderson’s future with Manchester United interested. He’s one of the names on the shortlist for midfield, not the only one + more options being considered. Éderson would be open to joining #MUFC as Atalanta ask around €45m.”

The Brazilian is described as “open” to a switch to Old Trafford, with Atalanta asking for a fee in the region of €45m (£39m). This is significantly cheaper than the demands last year, but remains a sizeable outlay for a player who turns 27 in June and whose contract expires in twelve months’ time.

Serie A expert Gianluca Di Marzio confirms United’s interest in Ederson, further revealing there is “confidence” he will be wearing a red shirt next season. Atletico are said to have fallen behind in the race, while Di Marzio claims there is complete certainty the midfielder has played his last game for Atalanta.

Final Thoughts

Ederson is an all-action dynamo with excellent physicality and an even better work-rate. However, his best moments come without the ball, offering a stark comparison to Manuel Ugarte — one of the midfielders United are desperate to replace this summer.

While a player’s out-of-possession work is important, it must never be at the expense of their ability to progress play and control a game. Technique beats physique at the top level of football, as Paris Saint-Germain’s imperious side continue to resoundingly prove.

United would be better served targeting a midfielder with more brains than brawn this summer, even if it costs more than the price required to sign Ederson. Quality over quantity must be the mantra at the Theatre of Dreams.

Featured image Francesco Scaccianoce via Getty Images

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