Luke Shaw: United ace’s touching words on scoring at Old Trafford

Luke Shaw is enjoying a rejuvenated run with Manchester United this season and appears to have put his injury woes behind him. The English left-back has started every game in the Premier League so far, registering 3,151 minutes of football, the most in a single league campaign in his career.

Shaw started the season as the left-sided centre-back in former head coach Ruben Amorim’s controversial 3-4-3 system, playing the full 90 minutes in 12 of the 20 Premier League games. After the Portuguese’s departure and the subsequent arrival of caretaker manager Michael Carrick, the Englishman was reinstated in his natural left-back role and has continued his impressive run.

Luke Shaw Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 37 37 1 1 9 - 3,151' FA Cup - - - - - - - EFL Cup - - - - - - - Total 37 37 1 1 9 - 3,151

The 30 year old has also played a starring role in United’s third-placed finish this season. Fresh from registering his first goal of the season in the 3-2 home win over Nottingham Forest last weekend, Shaw has now opened up on the emotions of scoring at Old Trafford.

Amazing to score in front of United fans

Speaking in an interview for the new edition of United Review, Shaw acknowledged that he should have scored more goals. He said: “I was just about to say I haven’t got many of them! I have scored at Old Trafford and yeah, it’s hard to describe the feeling, the emotion you go through when you score.”

The Englishman revealed that it was special scoring at home in front of the fans and also recalled finding the back of the net for the first time at Old Trafford. He said: “I’ll always remember my first goal, especially at Old Trafford. It’s an unbelievable feeling, and because I’ve not had many you just never know what to do. You just run around like a madman!”

“I think I did a knee slide for my first one [against Leicester in 2018]… But yeah, it’s a real special feeling, especially at home in front of your fans. That makes it even better.”

Shaw has scored five goals and set up 30 more in 324 appearances across all competitions for United to date. His last goal for the club came in the 2022/23 season, against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Shaw’s post-match routine

Shaw went on to add that while he remains focused before the game, he always searches for his family among the crowd at Old Trafford after every game. He said: “Before the game, I’m just so focused. I’ve been lucky to walk out with my children as mascots, and that’s been nice, but normally before the game I kind of just leave it.”

“But after the game, especially after a good victory, it’s nice to look out for them. They are always in the same spot, so I know where they are and I’ll give them a little wave and stuff, so it’s nice.”

“After the game I think I always tend to get a recovery rub. Sometimes I’ll get in the ice baths, so get in there, leave and get home. I think my evenings now look a lot different to what they were five or 10 years ago!”

“I’ve got an extremely busy house now with four kids so there’s not much I can do now really apart from just play and have fun with them. I think especially going back after a good win and being able to enjoy it with my kids and family, it’s really special.”

Final Thoughts

Shaw will enter the final year of his contract this summer, and United will have to lay down succession plans for the left-back position soon. Recent reports have suggested Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall as an option, although securing his signature will not be easy.

Featured image by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social