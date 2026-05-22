Brighton vs Man United: Four storylines to sign off the season

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Manchester United will take on Brighton and Hove Albion at the American Express Stadium on Sunday.

The Red Devils have played the Seagulls just 37 times in their history.

United have won 22 of the encounters, and they have lost 10.

There have been just five draws, though. Here are four storylines to get the blood racing for the last time this season.

Man United record vs Brighton

Games played Man United wins Draws Brighton wins 37 22 5 10

Source: 11v11.com

Poor record

United have had a poor time of it lately against Brighton.

The Red Devils did manage to win the match at Old Trafford this season 4-2, inspired by a Bryan Mbeumo brace.

Nonetheless, they were then dumped out of the FA Cup by the same opponent at Old Trafford in January.

In fact, they have lost seven out of their last 10 matches with Brighton, as the south coast side have dominated recent match-ups.

United did win on the last day of the season in 2024 under Erik ten Hag, so they will be hoping to finish off the campaign on a similar note.

Carlos Baleba

The Red Devils have been linked to a plethora of midfielders this summer, but one player whose name has never gone away is Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.

United put in an offer for the Cameroonian last summer but baulked at Brighton’s asking price.

The young midfielder has not had his strongest season, but it is clear that the club still has an interest in him, and Baleba has the chance to convince United he is the player worth spending the money on to replace the departing Casemiro.

Brighton Champions League hopes

United will hope to play spoiler to the Amex’s party on Sunday.

Brighton will be aiming to secure European football next season, as they currently sit seventh in the league.

With Aston Villa winning the Europa League, there is a situation where sixth place could secure Champions League football. Were Brighton to win and Bournemouth fail to do so, the Seagulls would leap over the Cherries into sixth place and potentially Champions League football.

Bruno Fernandes’ record

Fernandes equalled the Premier League record of 20 assists last season in the victory over Nottingham Forest last Sunday.

He has one more game to jump ahead of Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

His teammates will surely be desperate to finish off one of the chances he will surely provide on Sunday afternoon, to give their captain the record he desperately wants.

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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