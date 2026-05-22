Man United line-up prediction vs Brighton: Carrick to spring two surprises



Interim Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has dropped a strong hint regarding the starting line-up for his side’s final game of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

At the pre-match press conference, the boss confirmed that Casemiro would not be travelling and that the Brazilian has played his last game for the club.

He then said, “But it’s an opportunity to – depending on how the game goes – to try and make the most of that because we’ve got some really good young players that we want to try to take the next step to give them the opportunity. So hopefully that pans out in a positive way for us.”

This indicates that he will start with a strong side and hope to introduce youngsters, rather than fielding a heavily rotated side.

Defence

Senne Lammens will be in goal. Noussair Mazraoui may be given a start, having waited patiently for an opportunity, with Diogo Dalot dropping to the bench.

Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez should continue at centre-back, while Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro are alternatives. Luke Shaw is nailed on to start at left-back and complete his delightfully unexpected season of starting every game.

Midfield and attack

With Casemiro gone, Carrick might draft in one of the Fletcher twins to replace him, but we think it is more likely that Manuel Ugarte will get to start. Mason Mount could also be deployed in midfield, but given the nature of the clash – a difficult away tie against strong opposition – Ugarte seems the most likely choice.

Bruno Fernandes will inevitably play in the number 10 role as he seeks the assist that would set a new Premier League record, having equalled the 20 that Kevin de Bruyne and Thierry Henry set last time out.

Assuming Ben Sesko is still unavailable – Carrick said at the press conference that there were no changes in regard to injuries – Bryan Mbeumo will probably continue up top, with Matheus Cunha on the left wing.

Carrick could spring a surprise on the right flank by bringing in youngster Shea Lacey and resting Amad, who is struggling for form.

Josh Zirkzee, Patrick Dorgu, and Mount are also attacking options. It is certainly possible that Dorgu could replace Cunha on the left, Zirkzee replace Mbeumo up top, and/or Mount replace Amad on the right.

Final Thoughts

Strong starting XI with youngsters brought in as substitutes if circumstances allow.

Ugarte to replace Casemiro, who is not travelling.

Lacey to come in for Amad on the right wing.

Featured image by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

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