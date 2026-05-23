Eye-catching stats reveal United improvement since Carrick arrival

Manchester United’s tremendous run under Michael Carrick has secured them a third-place finish in the Premier League this season. It has also prompted INEOS to hand the English manager the full-time job.

The Red Devils looked to be in dire straits around five months ago, with former head coach Ruben Amorim struggling to get results. The English giants had invested heavily in the Portuguese’s tactics last summer, spending over £200 million to upgrade the attack and goalkeeping departments.

Yet United endured a mixed first half of the campaign under Amorim, during which they were also eliminated from the EFL Cup by League Two side Grimsby Town. The Red Devils eventually decided it was time for a change and removed the Portuguese from the hot seat at Old Trafford at the turn of the year.

INEOS wanted someone to steady the ship and salvage the season before a more established manager took charge at the end of the campaign. They opted for Carrick for the job, and the Englishman turned out to be just what the doctor ordered.

Carrick has transformed United

Carrick started his tenure with a blockbuster 2-0 win over Manchester City at home, following it up with a spectacular 3-2 win over Arsenal at the Emirates. The Englishman shifted United to a more conventional 4-2-3-1 system from Amorim’s controversial 3-4-3 system.

Carrick also implemented two other major changes from the Portuguese manager’s tenure. The Englishman removed Bruno Fernandes from the pivot role and unleashed him in the No. 10 role, and also reintegrated Kobbie Mainoo into the starting XI.

The young midfielder had been pushed to the fringes of the first-team squad by Amorim but turned out to be a revelation under Carrick. United registered 11 wins and three draws in 16 games under the Englishman, who has since been rewarded with the permanent job.

Michael Carrick Managerial Career Stats

Team From To Games Played Games Won Games Drawn Games Lost Win % Manchester United (caretaker) 21 November 2021 2 December 2021 3 2 1 0 66.7 Middlesbrough 24 October 2022 4 June 2025 136 63 24 49 46.3 Manchester United 13 January 2026 present 16 11 3 2 68.8 Total 155 76 28 51 49.0

The Red Devils have already secured the most points in the Premier League since Carrick’s arrival. A new set of stats now outline how United have been one of the league’s in-form teams under the Englishman.

United have registered impressive stats under Carrick

According to Opta, as outlined by United’s website, only Manchester City have scored more goals (31) than the Red Devils since Carrick’s first game in charge. United have managed one fewer than their bitter rivals, joint-second alongside Liverpool.

The Red Devils have also registered the joint-most shots on target (90) during that period, a feat matched by Pep Guardiola’s team. United have registered the third-most shots in the league (234) since Carrick took over, behind City (273) and Liverpool (256).

With Fernandes running the show in the No. 10 position, United have been the team to beat in the last few months. The Portuguese has already equalled Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne’s record of most Premier League assists in a season (20). He could create history against Brighton & Hove Albion on the final day of the season on Sunday.

Final Thoughts

Judging by the team’s performance since his arrival, Carrick certainly looks like the ideal candidate for the permanent managerial position at Old Trafford. INEOS now have to back him in the market, with a proper replacement for the outgoing Casemiro one of their priorities this summer.

Michael Carrick’s 2.25 points per game this term (P16 W11 D3 L2) is the best by any Manchester United manager since Alex Ferguson’s final campaign in 2012/2013. Deserved. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/8hiY1Ao1Hm — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 22, 2026

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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