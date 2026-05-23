Official: Bruno Fernandes wins Premier League Player of the Season award



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been named the Premier League Player of the Season after an outstanding 2025/26 campaign.

Brilliant season

Fernandes has been a key player for United again this season, leading the charge in the club’s qualification for the Champions League and a third-place finish.

The midfielder has netted eight goals and contributed a further 20 assists, equalling the Premier League record that was jointly held by legendary duo Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry.

With United set to make their way to Brighton & Hove Albion for their final game of 2025/26 on Sunday, there is every chance that Fernandes could eclipse the pair and become the top flight’s undisputed assist king.

The Portugal international won United’s Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season awards. He was also chosen as the Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association.

Now, it has been confirmed that Fernandes is the Premier League Player of the Season award winner.

Awards continue to mount up

Fernandes has successfully warded off stiff competition from Gabriel (Arsenal), David Raya (Arsenal), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) and Igor Thiago (Brentford) to bag the prestigious accolade.

The 31-year-old becomes the seventh player to win the award while representing United. The other six are Peter Schmeichel, Dwight Yorke, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo, Nemanja Vidic and Wayne Rooney.

A season for the history books 📖@manutd's Bruno Fernandes is @EASPORTSFC Player of the Season ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nj0wKjlpFv — Premier League (@premierleague) May 23, 2026

The prize has been running since 1994/95.

Ronaldo and Vidic share the record for most wins, with both having claimed the award on two occasions. Vidic was the last United player to receive it.

This season marks the first time a player from outside the Premier League’s winning squad has received the award since De Bruyne claimed it for 2019/20, the campaign in which he registered 20 assists.

Fernandes will now have an eye on the PFA Player of the Year before linking up with Portugal ahead of this summer’s World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Featured image Jan Kruger via Getty Images

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