Michael Carrick reveals blueprint for the ideal Man United midfielder

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has outlined what he is looking for in a midfielder this summer. The Red Devils are expected to go all out to reinforce the position before the start of the new season, when they will be without Casemiro.

The Brazilian midfielder was indispensable under the Englishman, but is set to depart Old Trafford this summer as a free agent. The Premier League giants are now looking for a new face to fill his boots as well as those of Manuel Ugarte.

The Uruguayan was brought to the Theatre of Dreams by former manager Erik ten Hag, but he has failed to make an impression so far. Ugarte has been a peripheral figure under Carrick, managing just one start in 16 games and registering only 155 minutes of first-team football.

This situation has prompted United to turn to the market, and INEOS could be tempted to sign more than one midfielder this summer. Carrick, who was appointed as the Red Devils’ next permanent manager on Friday, has now opened up on what encompasses the ideal United midfielder.

Michael Carrick Managerial Career Stats

Team From To Games Played Games Won Games Drawn Games Lost Win % Manchester United (caretaker) 21 November 2021 2 December 2021 3 2 1 0 66.7 Middlesbrough 24 October 2022 4 June 2025 136 63 24 49 46.3 Manchester United 13 January 2026 present 16 11 3 2 68.8 Total 155 76 28 51 49.0

Carrick’s ideal midfielder

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carrick outlined all the qualities that a United midfielder needs to possess. He said: “To be a midfielder at Manchester United, you need to have an element of composure, an element of expression.”

“You’ve got to be positive. You’ve got to have an element of athleticism to deal with fast attacks and how we want to play the game. In the end, you want to be creating excitement, you know, as well as having to defend. So, my answer is pretty much everything, really.”

The Red Devils manager also acknowledged that United will need to find the ideal partner for Kobbie Mainoo, who has been outstanding in recent months. However, he stressed that whoever comes in should do more than just complement the 21 year old.

Mainoo was a forgotten man under former head coach Ruben Amorim, but Carrick’s arrival, initially in a caretaker role in January, has rejuvenated him. The young midfielder, who appeared very close to leaving United under the Portuguese head coach, committed his future at Old Trafford until 2031 last month.

Which midfielders are United eyeing?

United remain linked with several midfielders from the Premier League and abroad, and their final decision on the matter could decide how their 2026/27 season unfolds. Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson is bound to be high up on their list, but recent reports suggest that he is on his way to Manchester City.

The Red Devils have also been linked with Newcastle United maestro Sandro Tonali, while Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba is a long-term target. Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes have been mentioned as well.

There have also been reports linking United with Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni, as well as his team-mate Federico Valverde. However, a recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that the Red Devils are close to securing the signature of Atalanta’s Ederson to strengthen their midfield.

Final Thoughts

United displayed a clear plan in the transfer market last summer when they reinforced the attack and goalkeeping departments, and have subsequently reaped the rewards this season. Should INEOS manage to repeat the trick with the midfield this year, Carrick will have the right platform to take the Red Devils a step higher in the upcoming campaign.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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