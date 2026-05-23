Mbeumo explains why Zirkzee is United’s most underrated player

Michael Carrick has transformed Manchester United into one of the Premier League’s most potent attacking sides.

Only Manchester City have scored more goals (31) than United (30) since Carrick took charge in January.

During this period, several United stars, including Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha, have received plaudits for their attacking contributions.

Bryan Mbeumo lauds Joshua Zirkzee

Fans could be forgiven for not considering Joshua Zirkzee when praising Manchester United’s attackers, given how limited his impact has been at Old Trafford.

Zirkzee has made nine appearances under Carrick, but has only one start to his name. The Dutchman failed to register a goal or an assist during that time.

The former Bologna talisman, who impressed United scouts with his technical ability, has looked a shadow of his former self in England. Regardless, he is still highly rated by his teammates.

During an interview with Sky Sports, Bryan Mbeumo was asked who he thinks is the most underrated player in the United squad.

Mbeumo stated: “Josh [Zirkzee]. Because of the way he links with the players. He’s such a strong guy, and has a good finishing [ability]. He’s good with his feet. I was impressed.”

The Cameroonian also admitted that Zirkzee is an important character in the dressing room.

AS Roma ready to sign Joshua Zirkzee

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Zirkzee is expected to leave United in the coming weeks.

It is understood AS Roma will try to sign the Netherlands international, with Gian Piero Gasperini reportedly keen on bringing the forward back to Serie A. The Italian tactician wanted Zirkzee in the winter transfer window as well.

Given how infrequently Zirkzee has featured under Carrick, who will spearhead United’s rebuild, the club is unlikely to prevent the underperforming striker from leaving. Reports have suggested the Red Devils want to bring in another goalscorer to challenge Benjamin Sesko.

Featured image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

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