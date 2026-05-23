Shea Charles: Man United must pursue Southampton man under one condition

Manchester United are searching for new midfielders this summer.

With the departure of Casemiro, they have been linked to a plethora of options such as Ederson, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Carlos Baleba, to name just a few.

There have also been links to cheaper, less experienced options, as United may need to fill three midfield roles if Manuel Ugarte leaves, as he is expected to. One player United have been linked to is Shea Charles at Southampton.

Shea Charles – who is he?

The 22-year-old shot to prominence this year when his goal knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup last month.

He also scored the winning goal for Southampton in the playoff semi-final before they were thrown out for spying on their opponents, Middlesbrough.

Charles has been on the international stage for quite some time, making his debut for Northern Ireland back in 2022. He has played 33 games for his country.

Why should United sign him?

Key skills

Charles is a dynamic, modern midfielder who can do a lot of things well in the centre of the park.

He came through Manchester City’s academy, so is technically sound and will be well known to United’s sporting director, Jason Wilcox.

Charles has been described as “a top-tier midfield prospect in world football. He’s physically and technically excellent, highly impactful in every phase of play.”

He can be dominant in the middle of the park on his day with his big frame but ability to get around the pitch with ease. Charles also does not shy away from duels as “he is a really effective tackler, reading the game extremely well and having the physical attributes to manipulate opponents in contact.”

The Northern Irishman is also good in the air, which can make a difference in helping his side defend set pieces or long balls.

Interestingly, he has also started adding goals to his game. Whilst he has just got the one strike for his country, he has begun to find the net more regularly for his club side, Southampton.

Usefully for United, he is also a keen ball carrier and his first thoughts tend to be to move the ball forward, not play sideways passes, which is another thing United require in their midfield.

Versatility

Charles has already shown his versatility for Northern Ireland, playing in different midfield roles and also at centre-back when needed.

Whilst it is unlikely that Charles would be needed to play as many roles in a squad as strong as United’s, his ability to adapt is useful in a long season and also demonstrates tactical astuteness.

Moreover, his mentality from a young age has always been praised, and this goes a long way to explain his maturity to handle playing in different areas of the pitch on the international stage.

Leadership

Charles has also shown leadership at such a young age.

In November 2024, he made history to become Northern Ireland’s youngest ever captain at just 21 years old when he wore the armband against Belarus in the Nations League. His national manager Michael O’Neill has also praised his consistency and leadership that he has shown for his country since his teenage years.

Loan necessary

There is just one hiccup, though. Charles is not quite ready to be thrown into the firepit of Old Trafford.

He could be a very special player and he has all the tools to reach the highest level.

Nonetheless, he needs to find time to develop his game in the Championship. He is just about gaining regular action for Southampton and would hope to play more next season.

Perhaps United could sign the player and loan him back to Southampton in the Championship or to a lower Premier League side where he is more likely to find game time. Charles would be an interesting, attractive, low-cost signing for United to make, but only on the condition he can be loaned out to get more senior minutes under his belt to pave the way for a successful Old Trafford career.

Shea Charles 25/26 season stats

Games played Goals Assists Mins played 38 6 2 2469

Source: transfermarkt.com

Feature image Leila Coker via Getty Images

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