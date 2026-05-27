Home » Anthony Gordon: Game over for Man United after major Barcelona update

Anthony Gordon: Game over for Man United after major Barcelona update

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Anthony Gordon


Manchester United’s hopes of signing Newcastle star Anthony Gordon are all but over after the latest major update on his transfer situation.

Gordon interest

While United are prioritising midfield reinforcements ahead of the upcoming window, a left-wing signing is also believed to be on the agenda.

Loanees Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are set to leave this summer. There is a desire for Rashford to join Barcelona permanently and Sancho is expected to depart as a free agent, with his contract expiring.

Gordon is a target that United lined up as they prepare to play in the Champions League next season. In the recently concluded 2025/26 season, the England international made 46 appearances across all competitions for Newcastle, scoring 17 goals, 10 of which came in just 12 Champions League games,  and adding five assists, while rotating between the wing and centre forward.

He was called up to Thomas Tuchel’s March squad and made his 17th England appearance in a friendly against Japan. He was then named in Tuchel’s 26-man World Cup selection earlier this month.

Gordon’s stint at St James’ Park appears to have come to an end, with Eddie Howe excluding him from the squad for the final few fixtures of the campaign as a result of the intense speculation regarding his future. In addition to United, he was also strongly linked to Barcelona, Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Bayern were thought to be the frontrunners to snap him up but a recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Barcelona had ramped up efforts to land him.

Now, David Ornstein of The Athletic has dropped a bombshell update, revealing that an agreement is in place between Newcastle and Barcelona for Gordon to move to the Camp Nou.

Gordon update

Ornstein has written on X about the United target, “Barcelona reach agreement with Newcastle United to sign Anthony Gordon.”

“FC Barcelona deal for 25yo winger €80m + future sale % to Newcastle – personal terms fine.”

“Bayern Munich pursued England int’l but #FCBayern unwilling to hit asking price.”

Barring something drastic, it now looks almost impossible for United to get Gordon.

Implications for Rashford

Even more consequential is what the outcome of Gordon’s signing will have on Rashford’s bid to remain with the Blaugrana.

Gordon is much younger and plays the same position as Rashford. Barcelona’s significant outlay on him indicates he is central to Hansi Flick’s plans, making it doubtful they would also spend £26m on Rashford.

The La Liga champions have proposed another season-long loan deal but United have made it clear there is no room for fresh discussions.

All indications are that Gordon’s move to Barcelona bodes ill for Rashford’s chances.

Featured image Aziz Karimov via Getty Images

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Gleison Bremer: Inter Milan set to wreck Man...

Elliot Anderson: Man United make final decision over...

Ederson: Contract details emerge as Man United agree...

Elliot Anderson: United take key steps in pursuit...

Javi Guerra: Man United will rival Europe’s elite...

Morgan Rogers: Aston Villa make surprise decision on...

Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.