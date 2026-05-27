Anthony Gordon: Game over for Man United after major Barcelona update



Manchester United’s hopes of signing Newcastle star Anthony Gordon are all but over after the latest major update on his transfer situation.

Gordon interest

While United are prioritising midfield reinforcements ahead of the upcoming window, a left-wing signing is also believed to be on the agenda.

Loanees Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are set to leave this summer. There is a desire for Rashford to join Barcelona permanently and Sancho is expected to depart as a free agent, with his contract expiring.

Gordon is a target that United lined up as they prepare to play in the Champions League next season. In the recently concluded 2025/26 season, the England international made 46 appearances across all competitions for Newcastle, scoring 17 goals, 10 of which came in just 12 Champions League games, and adding five assists, while rotating between the wing and centre forward.

He was called up to Thomas Tuchel’s March squad and made his 17th England appearance in a friendly against Japan. He was then named in Tuchel’s 26-man World Cup selection earlier this month.

Gordon’s stint at St James’ Park appears to have come to an end, with Eddie Howe excluding him from the squad for the final few fixtures of the campaign as a result of the intense speculation regarding his future. In addition to United, he was also strongly linked to Barcelona, Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Bayern were thought to be the frontrunners to snap him up but a recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Barcelona had ramped up efforts to land him.

Now, David Ornstein of The Athletic has dropped a bombshell update, revealing that an agreement is in place between Newcastle and Barcelona for Gordon to move to the Camp Nou.

Gordon update

Ornstein has written on X about the United target, “Barcelona reach agreement with Newcastle United to sign Anthony Gordon.”

“FC Barcelona deal for 25yo winger €80m + future sale % to Newcastle – personal terms fine.”

“Bayern Munich pursued England int’l but #FCBayern unwilling to hit asking price.”

🚨 Barcelona reach agreement with Newcastle United to sign Anthony Gordon. #FCBarcelona deal for 25yo winger €80m + future sale % to #NUFC – personal terms fine. Bayern Munich pursed England int’l but #FCBayern unwilling to hit asking price @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/MvUHXko2r0 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) May 27, 2026

Barring something drastic, it now looks almost impossible for United to get Gordon.

Implications for Rashford

Even more consequential is what the outcome of Gordon’s signing will have on Rashford’s bid to remain with the Blaugrana.

Gordon is much younger and plays the same position as Rashford. Barcelona’s significant outlay on him indicates he is central to Hansi Flick’s plans, making it doubtful they would also spend £26m on Rashford.

The La Liga champions have proposed another season-long loan deal but United have made it clear there is no room for fresh discussions.

All indications are that Gordon’s move to Barcelona bodes ill for Rashford’s chances.

Featured image Aziz Karimov via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social