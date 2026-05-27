Benjamin Sesko lifts lid on “hardest” aspect of blockbuster Man United move



Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko has outlined the toughest aspect of joining the club.

Brilliant season

Sesko joined United last summer from RB Leipzig in a deal worth around £74m. He was a man in demand, with the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle all after his signature. However, when United declared their interest, Sesko made it clear he was keen on completing a switch to Old Trafford.

The Slovenian initially took time to get going under Ruben Amorim. However, the arrival of Michael Carrick breathed new life into him and he exploded.

Despite enduring injuries at certain spells of the just-concluded 2025/26 campaign, Sesko managed an impressive tally of 11 goals in the Premier League.

Whether starting games or coming off the bench, he demonstrated that he can make an impact. There is a strong sense that he can hold down a long-term role on the team for the foreseeable future.

Sesko spoke to GIVEMESPORT and Carrington and addressed a number of topics including life under Carrick and his title ambitions.

He also revealed that his adaptation to the speed and intensity of the Premier League was the most difficult part about joining United.

Sesko’s remarks

He told GMS that once he set foot into the club, he instantly knew that he had made the right decision.

“I remember when I came… as soon as I stepped out on the pitch and looked around, I wanted to start clapping, seeing all the people.”

“It’s hard to describe, but I just really love it. From that point I knew it was going to be wonderful.”

Sesko said of the positive dynamic in the dressing room, “I think everyone has different kinds of skills, which is really important. We don’t have everyone with the same similarities and that’s important for the club.”

“We work great as friends too. We go for dinner together when we can really get to know someone even better. I love those guys.”

On adapting to the demands of English football, he remarked, “The hardest challenge here was adapting to the league. It’s the best league and the speed of everything; each game helped me think faster and move faster.”

“I enjoy pressure. If you have pressure, it means you are doing something good. As the striker of Manchester United, obviously people want goals and that’s why I’m here. I came here to score goals and win titles with this club.”

He added, “I look at this badge and I really feel it. I really love this club now. It was very emotional for me.”

The 22-year-old hailed the impact of Carrick and his coaching staff.

“Not just him, but the team he has with him can help us improve every single bit. I’m really thankful.”

“This club should always be here. We brought it back and everyone is excited for next season to play those nights again. This club is such a big story and such a big name that it deserves to be there.”

On his ambitions with the club, he divulged, “There were new signings and everything needs time to come together. I’m happy it came together because the strong unit is the most important thing in the end. We wanted to come back to this level.”

“We have big potential because of the teammates, the players and the staff. We are one big unit.”

“We have big potential for it – I think we showed this season that we can play against the biggest teams.”

Sesko admitted that he looked up to ex-United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic while growing up and tried to copy whatever he did in the garden or on the street.

Featured image Jan Kruger via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social