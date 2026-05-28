Dusan Vlahovic: Man United’s plot for Juventus star unveiled

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Dusan Vlahovic as the Juventus striker will be available to sign on a free transfer when his contract expires next month.

Failed Negotiations

Hooligan Soccer reveals the Old Lady did “everything they could” to convince Vlahovic, 26, to sign a new deal. Sporting director Damien Comolli held multiple private meetings to persuade him his future remained in Turin.

The highest offer extended was a two-year extension worth a total of £7.1 million a year with bonuses. The Serbia international is understood to have demanded around £9 million net, a gap Juventus were unwilling to close.

As a result, he will depart the Allianz Stadium on 30 June, with a host of Europe’s top clubs – including the Red Devils – interested in striking a deal.

Across 168 appearances for Juventus, Vlahovic scored 68 times and assisted another 16 following his €80 million capture from Fiorentina in 2022. His record stood at 49 goals and eight assists in 108 games for La Viola.

Eyed by Europe’s Elite

Hooligan Soccer claims that, along with United, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Newcastle United, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, and Fenerbahçe are all “closely monitoring” the situation. The report states Vlahovic has emerged as the “centrepiece of this summer’s biggest free transfer file,” with each club interested in adding a reliable source of goals to their forward line without paying a penny.

There is said to be a “chronic striker problem” at Old Trafford, though the promising debut campaign of Benjamin Sesko has gone some way to allaying this perception after the disastrous signings of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

The Dutch forward, recruited from Bologna for £36.5 million in 2024, is set to return to Italy this summer, mirroring Hojlund’s move back last summer. Vlahovic, a 6’3″ frontman with a rocket of a left foot, would constitute a significant upgrade.

United are known to be in the market for a more experienced No. 9 this summer, to help ease the goal-scoring burden on Sesko. However, both Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have shown the ability to play through the middle if needed.

The wage demands, which would put Vlahovic among the top earners at Old Trafford, are unlikely to be attractive to INEOS either, particularly as the striker would be signed for depth as much as anything else.

Real Madrid, at the behest of new manager Jose Mourinho, are understood to be frontrunners for the Belgrade native, with the ‘Special One’ actively pushing for him to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Final Thoughts

Players who test the free agency market are attractive from the perspective of no transfer fee – but the exorbitant salary, bonuses and agent fees which come with it quickly sour the idea. United have made a habit of handing big-money deals to high-profile names in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era; a fixation INEOS have sought to leave in the past.

While Vlahovic is a sensible target on paper, given his physical profile and track record in front of goal, he makes little sense once the financials are factored in, as well as the fact that he has consistently flattered to deceive for Juventus on the biggest stage.

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