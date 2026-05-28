Andre Onana: New suitor joins the race for United flop



Manchester United are desperate to shift the deadwood from their squad once the summer window opens.

The list includes first-team players currently out on loan. To date, only Napoli have triggered their buy option for Rasmus Hojlund.

Barcelona continue to dilly-dally over the future of Marcus Rashford, while Jadon Sancho is another topic that needs resolving.

One loanee who ended his temporary stint with a bang was Andre Onana, and so impressed are Trabzonspor with the Cameroonian that they intend to keep him at the Şenol Güneş Sports Complex.

The future of Andre Onana remains up in the air

The problem, however, is that the Turkish side cannot afford the Red Devils’ asking price and are keen on another loan deal.

While Andre Onana would love to resurrect his United career, INEOS are open to another loan agreement.

The only catch? The Claret-Blues need to pay his wages, which are set to increase following United’s Champions League qualification, in full.

The 20-time English league champions would prefer to sell outright, and i News have revealed that a new suitor has joined the race for the goalkeeper.

New suitor for Andre Onana

Trabzonspor’s rivals, Besiktas, are keen on the former United No.1 and while a price is not mentioned, their entry should make the Old Trafford side very happy.

“One who has not given up hope of resurrecting his United career is Andre Onana, but those dreams seem somewhat forlorn.

Two Turkish clubs, Trabzonspor and Besiktas, are interested. How much they would be willing to pay is unclear at this stage.”

The possibility of a bidding war could help United extract the highest possible price from a sale.

Complications with Altay Bayindir’s sale

Interestingly, Besiktas have also been linked with a move for Onana’s understudy at the Theatre of Dreams, Altay Bayindir, who is also expected to depart.

Both keepers are not good enough to wear the famous red shirt, and it will be interesting to see where they end up once the transfer window closes. Should both leave, a new deputy is likely to arrive as backup for Senne Lammens.

Feature image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

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