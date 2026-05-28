Gabriel Veneno: Barcelona make major decision on United target

Manchester United have scored goals galore this season, but that may not stop them from pursuing attacking reinforcements this summer. The Red Devils found the back of the net 69 times in 38 Premier League games, which is a huge improvement on their return of 44 league goals in the 2024/25 season.

Only champions Arsenal (71) and Manchester City (77) scored more goals than United this campaign, which proves that investing heavily in the attack last summer has paid off. The Red Devils are preparing to further improve the squad in the upcoming transfer window, with midfield likely to be at the centre of their activity.

Premier League Top Six: 2025/26 Season

Pos Team Games Played Games Won Games Drawn Games Lost Goals Scored Goals Conceded Goal Difference Points 1 Arsenal 38 26 7 5 71 27 44 85 2 Manchester City 38 23 9 6 77 35 42 78 3 Manchester United 38 20 11 7 69 50 19 71 4 Aston Villa 38 19 8 11 56 49 7 65 5 Liverpool 38 17 9 12 63 53 10 60 6 Bournemouth 38 13 18 7 58 54 4 57

Source: Premier League website

The English giants have preferred to sign Premier League-proven players of late, but continue to monitor candidates from abroad. United have also strengthened their scouting network under INEOS and remain committed to identifying emerging players before they hit stardom.

That approach has seen them sign several young talents in recent windows. A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that they have unearthed a gem in Gabriel Veneno.

United monitoring “New Neymar”

Veneno’s exploits with Atletico Mineiro’s youth side have already earned him the nickname ‘New Neymar’. The 16 year old is yet to make his first-team bow, but he has been knocking at the door for some time.

Born João Gabriel Castro Santos, the youngster has previously revealed that he was bitten by a venomous snake as a three year old. He had to spend days in hospital as a result, and his right ring finger had to be partially amputated.

That led to people calling him Joao Veneno, and the name stuck. On the pitch, the Brazilian plays with “venom”, displaying aggression, trickery and unpredictability, using his wide array of skills, including stepovers and nutmegs, to leave defenders in the dust.

Veneno became the first player in the history of Brazilian youth football to score more than 80 goals in a calendar year in 2025. It is no wonder, then, that United are among a host of clubs monitoring the young striker with interest. However, it now appears that they are in danger of missing out on the youngster.

Barcelona step up Veneno pursuit

According to a report from ESPN Brazil, Barcelona have stepped up their pursuit of Veneno. The report states: “The young striker Gabriel Veneno, aged just 16, could seal a move to Barcelona even before making his professional debut for Atlético-MG, according to ESPN.”

“The report has learned that the Spanish club is keen to secure the signing of the young star, even though he will only be eligible to transfer once he turns 18. The Catalans’ plan is to secure the signing and initially deploy Gabriel Veneno in the B team, a move that has already been made with other young Brazilian talents.”

The report goes on to state that the deal could cost around €20 million, adding: “The deal is not yet finalised, but the transfer fee could reach up to €20 million.”

Final Thoughts

United are working to return to their heyday, so they have to invest in both the present and the future. Securing a goalscorer with a high ceiling like Veneno could be a massive boost to their pursuit of glory, so the Red Devils should not declare defeat in this race just yet.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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