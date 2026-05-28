Alan Varela: Man United and Liverpool in race for Porto gem

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Atalanta for Ederson, whose transfer to England is expected to be finalised in the coming days.

Ederson is likely to be one of three midfield arrivals at Old Trafford, with INEOS keen to also sign a marquee name as well as a youngster with potential to provide greater squad depth.

The likes of Elliot Anderson and Aurélien Tchouaméni have been mentioned as United’s dream targets. Meanwhile, a report in Argentina discusses a player who fits the brief for a third midfielder.

Manchester United interested in Alan Varela

According to La Nación, Manchester United and Liverpool are among the Premier League clubs paying attention to Alan Varela following his promising performances for FC Porto.

Regarded as “the second coming of Javier Mascherano”, Varela has raised eyebrows with his tactical intelligence and press resistance, positioning himself as one of Europe’s most highly rated young holding midfielders.

The 24-year-old, who moved to Porto from Boca Juniors in 2023, played an instrumental role in his side’s Primeira Liga triumph.

Varela’s contract includes a release clause worth €75 million (£65m). As such, it would be difficult to secure his services.

Furthermore, the Argentine is not pushing for a move away as he is focused on making into Argentina’s World Cup squad.

“My representative deals with all those topics. Right now I’m not thinking about that,” insisted Varela during his interview with La Nación.

Carlos Baleba still on Manchester United’s shortlist

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba is another midfielder whose age and versatility make him a candidate for United’s third midfield signing.

It would have taken a fee well in excess of £100m to convince Brighton to sell Baleba last summer. However, the situation has dramatically changed following his downturn in form. The Cameroonian is no longer a starter at the south coast club.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming the drop in performance has led to Baleba’s price being slashed. The 22-year-old will “cost significantly less than other options” on United’s radar.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social