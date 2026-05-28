United tweak their transfer plans following season review



Manchester United are expected to strengthen in multiple areas of the squad and not only in the middle of the park.

One area where the Red Devils seem to be lacking a specialist is out on the left, with Michael Carrick forced to play Matheus Cunha there.

A forward by trade, the Brazilian has impressed when called upon, while the form of Patrick Dorgu has been a pleasant surprise.

Signed by Carrick’s predecessor as a wingback, the Dane has stolen the show when operating further forward, as evidenced by his three goals and two assists since Ruben Amorim’s departure.

Dorgu and Cunha have forced a change in plans

There were rumours that the 20-time English league champions would look to bring in a left-winger, especially with all the specialists — Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Jadon Sancho — no longer at Old Trafford.

But The Athletic have revealed that due to the impressive form of Cunha and Dorgu, INEOS are contemplating strengthening at left-back instead.

“Matheus Cunha has grown into his role on the left wing, while Patrick Dorgu has offered plenty in that position since Carrick’s arrival.

“United are looking at the left side of their team during this window, but full-back seems the likeliest spot for an arrival.”

Luke Shaw needs backup

Despite Luke Shaw’s record-breaking season, the Englishman simply cannot be trusted to stay fit during a campaign in which United will be challenging on four fronts.

While Dorgu, Diogo Dalot, and Noussair Mazraoui can all deputise there, bringing in a long-term successor for Shaw makes a lot of sense.

United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, admires Lewis Hall of Newcastle but the Magpies might slap a ridiculous price tag on his head to avoid selling to a direct rival.

Then there is Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly, whom the Gunners are open to moving on. It remains to be seen how much of the budget is left over for strengthening at left-back and who ultimately ends up arriving.

Feature image Alex Pantling via Getty Images

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