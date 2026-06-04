James Scanlon: Man United youngster closes in on international history

Manchester United had two players in international action last night.

With numerous players involved in the World Cup this summer, Manchester United’s players are currently taking part in international friendlies with their national teams.

Patrick Dorgu

Dorgu has come to life under Michael Carrick at Manchester United.

The Dane scored spectacular goals against Arsenal and Manchester City in January before suffering an injury blow. He returned to the team at the end of the season and scored and assisted in the final game of the season against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Dorgu lined up as a left winger, as he has been doing under Michael Carrick recently. The winger had one shot that was blocked and made no key passes in Denmark’s 0-0 draw with the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Dorgu failed with his only cross attempt and completed 75% of his passes. He also failed to win any duels or tackles in a disappointing 45 minutes on the pitch.

Former Red Devils Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen were also in action for the Scandinavian side.

James Scanlon

The Manchester United youngster endured a tough loan spell at Swindon Town, where he barely kicked a ball in anger.

The 19-year-old was called up to international duty for Gibraltar in their 4-0 victory over the British Virgin Islands.

After 32 minutes, he was free in the box and rolled the ball into the net after the ball was squared into the penalty area.

Scanlon added another goal later on, and his brace means he has now scored four goals for his national team in just 23 appearances.

It also means he has moved up to third in his nation’s all-time goalscoring charts despite his tender age.

Only Roy Chipolina, with five goals, and Liam Walker, with eight, have more goals for the tiny nation.

Feature image Dan Mullan via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social