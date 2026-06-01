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Casemiro: Man United star shines on international stage

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Casemiro

Manchester United had two players in international action on Sunday.

The Red Devils have numerous players preparing for the World Cup this summer, and two of them are set to play for Brazil.

Casemiro

Casemiro will leave Old Trafford this summer, with a deal to Inter Miami reportedly in the works.

He has just come off an outstanding season for United, and he impressed once again in Brazil’s 6-2 win over Panama. Casemiro headed in Vinicius Junior’s shot to give the Brazilians the lead.

In 45 minutes of action, he created one goal with an assist and played one key pass.

He completed 86% of his passes and 100% of his dribble attempts.

Casemiro also won both his tackle and aerial duels, and the midfielder came out on top in three ground duels during the match.

Matheus Cunha

Cunha had a much more challenging 45 minutes for the Brazilians.

He has been in great form this season for United, especially during the final four months of the campaign.

Unfortunately, he scored an own goal. He jumped in the wall to defend a Panama free kick, but the ball unluckily deflected into the net past Alisson Becker.

Cunha did not have any shots on goal and also failed in all three of his dribble attempts.

He made one key pass and completed 82% of his passes during his 45 minutes on the pitch.

Cunha made one interception defensively but could only come out on top in one of his five ground duels.

The Brazilians will next be in action in a friendly match against Egypt on Saturday night.

Casemiro stats vs Panama

StatisticValue
Goals1
Assists1
Key passes1
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes25/29 (86%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)17/20 (85%)
Passes in own half (acc.)8/9 (89%)
Long balls (accurate)2/4 (50%)
Total shots1
Shots on target1
Shots blocked0
Touches39
Dribbles (successful)1 (1)
Possession lost6
Total carrying distance42.2 m
Carries7
Total progression25.3 m
Def. contributions3
Tackles (won)2 (2)
Interceptions1
Clearances0
Blocked shots0
Recoveries7
Ground duels (won)6 (3)
Aerial duels (won)1 (1)
Dribbled past1

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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