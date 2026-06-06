Paul Pogba gives his completely honest take on Michael Carrick’s United stay



Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has shared his candid view on the club’s decision to retain Michael Carrick permanently.

Turnaround

The 2025/26 season was a positive one for United as they finished in third place and secured Champions League football after a two-year absence.

It started in uncertainty and inconsistency under Ruben Amorim, who was dismissed and replaced by Carrick at the start of the year.

Carrick’s appointment, initially on an interim basis, was the spark that turned things around. The United legend took charge of 17 Premier League games, registering 12 wins, three draws and just two losses.

In a very short period, Carrick introduced an attacking, front-footed approach that resonated with both the fans and the squad. For the first time in ages, there is real optimism that United are heading in the right direction and can build momentum, particularly if they have a strong summer transfer window.

While United insisted that they would not make a knee-jerk decision and would only hire a manager upon considering all available and suitable options, it was clear to all that the job was Carrick’s to lose. This was finally made official last month.

Speaking to Sky Sports in a brief interview, Pogba expressed support for Carrick and seemed to agree with the majority sentiment that it was the right decision to keep him.

Pogba’s verdict

The Frenchman told Sky, “I think he’s doing a great job and he did it also at the time when he was the assistant of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.”

“He’s a great guy, he has experience, he was a great player, and he has a very good connection with the players, you could see it when he took the team.”

“I think it’s going to be good for United.”

“I wish them the best, obviously, for him and all the staff and the players.”

Pogba made 233 appearances for United across his two spells.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social