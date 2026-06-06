Home » Paul Pogba gives his completely honest take on Michael Carrick’s United stay

Paul Pogba gives his completely honest take on Michael Carrick’s United stay

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Carrick


Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has shared his candid view on the club’s decision to retain Michael Carrick permanently.

Turnaround

The 2025/26 season was a positive one for United as they finished in third place and secured Champions League football after a two-year absence.

It started in uncertainty and inconsistency under Ruben Amorim, who was dismissed and replaced by Carrick at the start of the year.

Carrick’s appointment, initially on an interim basis, was the spark that turned things around. The United legend took charge of 17 Premier League games, registering 12 wins, three draws and just two losses.

In a very short period, Carrick introduced an attacking, front-footed approach that resonated with both the fans and the squad. For the first time in ages, there is real optimism that United are heading in the right direction and can build momentum, particularly if they have a strong summer transfer window.

While United insisted that they would not make a knee-jerk decision and would only hire a manager upon considering all available and suitable options, it was clear to all that the job was Carrick’s to lose. This was finally made official last month.

Speaking to Sky Sports in a brief interview, Pogba expressed support for Carrick and seemed to agree with the majority sentiment that it was the right decision to keep him.

Pogba’s verdict

The Frenchman told Sky, “I think he’s doing a great job and he did it also at the time when he was the assistant of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.”

“He’s a great guy, he has experience, he was a great player, and he has a very good connection with the players, you could see it when he took the team.”

“I think it’s going to be good for United.”

“I wish them the best, obviously, for him and all the staff and the players.”

Pogba made 233 appearances for United across his two spells.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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