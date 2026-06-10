Barcelona make final decision on permanent Marcus Rashford deal



Barcelona have reportedly made a final decision regarding whether or not they will keep Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford permanently.

Dithering

Rashford enjoyed a superb 2025/26 loan season with Barcelona, having joined the side last summer from United.

The player fell out of favour under then-manager Ruben Amorim, who exiled him from the first team as they failed to see eye-to-eye. The England international plundered an impressive 14 goals and as many assists across all competitions for the Blaugrana.

He was crucial as Barcelona retained their La Liga crown, piquing bitter rivals Real Madrid to the title.

Barcelona had an option to keep Rashford permanently for £26m but over the past few months, they demonstrated a clear hesitation to exercise this clause. Rashford remained adamant, both in public and private, that he wanted to continue at the Camp Nou.

Hansi Flick is also believed to have been in favour of the player staying in Spain. However, Barcelona either wanted to pay £13m or have him on another season-long loan spell. United insisted there was no room for fresh discussions.

Now, Marca have confirmed that Barcelona have opted against keeping Rashford, especially after the €70m acquisition of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle.

Final decision

According to Marca, “it’s over” for Rashford, whose time with the Catalan giants has come to an end.

The report states, “The Catalan club has decided not to exercise the purchase option they held on the striker, which they signed last summer with Manchester United as part of the loan agreement.

“Barcelona will not pay the €30 million fee , and the player will therefore return to the English club.”

Marca explain that the buy-option to sign Rashford permanently expires on Monday, June 15, and Barcelona will not be triggering it.

Marca add, “Two factors were key in the club’s decision. Firstly, Gordon’s defensive work impressed Flick, who considers high pressing essential. This was Rashford’s weakest point.”

“Age was also important, as Rashford turns 29 next October and is three and a half years older than his compatriot. The financial aspect resulted in a tie. Rashford has a very high salary, although it has been reduced by almost 40%, and an annual amortisation of 10 million. With Gordon, the opposite is true. His salary is much lower, but his amortisation amounts to 14 million annually. The annual cost, combining both factors, was practically the same.”

Rashford is not viewed as being key to United’s future plans, therefore the Red Devils will likely look to move him on.

Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Arsenal and Bayern Munich have been credited with an interest in the Carrington academy graduate.

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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