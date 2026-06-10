Home » Mateus Fernandes has made his choice between United and Real Madrid

Mateus Fernandes has made his choice between United and Real Madrid

by Ayantan Chowdhury
written by Ayantan Chowdhury
Picture of Mateus Fernandes


Manchester United are currently focusing all their energies on trying to sign Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United.

Michael Carrick wants a complete Paris Saint-Germain-style rebuild of United’s midfield, with Ederson seen as the first piece of the puzzle.

The Hammers ace, with his ability both with and without the ball, is considered to have the potential to emulate current Premier League superstar and former United target, Declan Rice.

This is why the Red Devils are determined to push through all the roadblocks in order to get the deal done.

Roadblocks in Mateus Fernandes race

So far, West Ham have refused to budge from their initial valuation, while Real Madrid’s entry into the race has further complicated matters.

The former Southampton ace has mentioned his admiration for Bruno Fernandes and his desire to join him at Old Trafford.

However, it has been reported that super agent Jorge Mendes is pulling the strings and trying to get the Portugal international to sign for Los Blancos instead.

Journalist Shaun Connolly has good news on that front. He has mentioned that while it is true that Jose Mourinho is a fan of his compatriot, Mateus Fernandes is among several names being looked at by the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid’s entry has complicated matters

As for United, the 21-year-old is seen as a priority, which is why the “special talent” prefers to join the English giants.

“Mateus Fernandes is one of several players that Mourinho admires, but he is not a priority presently,” Connolly wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“A player of his ability/potential has many European suitors, and a Madrid approach wouldn’t be surprising. Still, there are questions about valuation.

“Naturally, this is a precarious situation, given Fernandes’ potential for further growth. But he has given preference to Manchester United, and the club are continuing with their efforts to agree a suitable fee.”

Mateus Fernandes has chosen where he wants to play next season

This effectively means the La Liga side are not expected to be a problem provided INEOS can find a breakthrough with regards to the Portugal international’s price.

The chance to play alongside and eventually succeed Bruno Fernandes at the Theatre of Dreams should be enough of a lure; at least, that is what United are banking on.

Feature image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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After failing to become a professional footballer, Ayantan switched to the next best thing: writing about the greatest football club in the world. He has extensive sports journalism experience, having worked for over 10 years in the Indian sports media industry, writing for the biggest newspapers and websites. Currently an editor at The Peoples Person. You can follow him on X: @ayantanc_25

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