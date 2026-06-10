Fisayo Dele-Bashiru: Man United eyeing Lazio midfielder

Manchester United are facing numerous obstacles in their attempt to revamp their midfield.

The Red Devils have already secured the signature of Atalanta’s Ederson. However, they want to add at least one more midfielder to their ranks this summer.

United’s dream target, Elliot Anderson, favours joining Manchester City. Meanwhile, West Ham and Brighton have slapped ridiculous price tags on Mateus Fernandes and Carlos Baleba, respectively.

Manchester United eyeing former Man City talent

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United could look at Lazio star Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

It is claimed the Nigeria international is on United’s wish list. The 25-year-old is a dynamic midfielder who excels at ball progression and is aggressive in duels.

Dele-Bashiru has two years left on his contract, having moved to Serie A from Hatayspor in 2024. Furthermore, he has previously played senior football in England with Sheffield Wednesday.

More importantly, Dele-Bashiru is a product of Manchester City’s academy.

As such, it is not far-fetched to assume United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, may have played a part in the midfielder’s name landing on the club’s shortlist, given his 10-year stint with the noisy neighbours.

Sky Sports add that Dele-Bashiru is happy in Italy, but sources close to the player believe “he is open to a move to the Premier League.”

Manchester United in talks to sign Man City’s academy midfielder

It is believed academy midfielder Tyler Fletcher is expected to be more involved with the first team next season.

The 19-year-old has been included in Scotland’s World Cup squad. Such an experience could prove to be crucial for the youngster ahead of pre-season under Michael Carrick.

Meanwhile, at youth level, United are trying to raid City for one of their best academy midfielders.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming England U16 talent David Eze is set to leave this summer.

The defensive midfielder, who holds an Irish passport, has reportedly begun conversations with United over a summer move.

Featured image Paolo Bruno via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social