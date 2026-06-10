Picture: Marcus Rashford’s immediate reaction as Barcelona opt out of deal



Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has reacted after news that Barcelona have opted against signing him on a permanent deal.

Barcelona decision

Earlier today, news broke that Barcelona have decided not to exercise the £26m option to make Rashford’s stay a permanent one.

He spent the 2025/26 season out on loan with the Blaugrana, contributing 14 goals and as many assists as they retained their La Liga crown. Rashford expressed a clear desire to remain at Camp Nou, while Hansi Flick is also believed to have been in favour of keeping him.

But Barcelona wanted to either buy him for £13m, which is half of what was agreed with the Red Devils. There were also suggestions that they proposed another loan deal. United made it clear that there was no room for fresh negotiations.

Barcelona have now decided not to move forward and as it stands, the England international will return to United.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano states, “Barcelona will NOT pay €30m buy option clause for Marcus Rashford, expiring in 5 days.”

“Rashford formally set to return to Man United but Barça remain open to new solutions, like another loan deal.”

“Barça are open to discuss again if #MUFC open doors.”

🚨 BREAKING: Barcelona will NOT pay €30m buy option clause for Marcus Rashford, expiring in 5 days. Rashford formally set to return to Man United but Barça remain open to new solutions, like another loan deal. ❗️ Barça are open to discuss again if #MUFC open doors. 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/XiF95KGiLG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2026

Rashford’s reaction

Immediately after the news dropped, Rashford issued a reaction.

The Carrington academy graduate responded by removing any trace of Barcelona from his social media handles, presumably indicating the severing of ties.

His profile now just reads “Sportsperson” and “England.”

(Photo courtesy of Marcus Rashford’s Instagram Page)

Rashford’s display picture is also now an image of himself in the England training kit as the Three Lions prepare for the World Cup in North America.

The club will be hoping that a strong World Cup performance from the forward attracts additional suitors, thereby enhancing United’s bargaining power in potential transfer talks.

Featured image Denis Doyle via Getty Images

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