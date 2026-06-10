Afonso Moreira: Bayer Leverkusen stand in United’s way



Manchester United have decided not to extend Jadon Sancho’s contract while Marcus Rashford’s future also appears to lie away from Old Trafford.

There is a clear lack of specialist wingers to play on the left side of the attack, which forced Michael Carrick to adapt when he first took charge.

He opted to play Patrick Dorgu and Matheus Cunha in that position, and both excelled when called upon.

But the Brazilian is far more suited to the support striker role, while the Dane was signed as a left wingback.

Winger needed

The Red Devils are mulling over changing the ex-Lecce star’s position, but the new head coach could certainly benefit from adding a specialist left winger.

With a midfield revamp high on the agenda, there is unlikely to be much room for a big-money purchase for a winger, which explains why INEOS are not looking to sign someone from within the Premier League.

Ligue 1 is a market INEOS know well, due to their links with OGC Nice, and Matias Fernandez-Pardo of Lille has been mentioned as a potential target in recent weeks.

Another gem from the French top division is also on the 20-time English league champions’ radar: Afonso Moreira of Olympique Lyonnais.

Afonso Moreira fits the bill

The 21-year-old enjoyed a stellar debut campaign, netting eight times in all competitions while also registering 11 assists.

His dazzling pace and “relentless” energy are hallmarks, and United could certainly do with a player of his ilk at the Theatre of Dreams.

The Portugal Under-21 international has a market value of only €20 million, having been signed from Sporting CP’s reserve team for a mere €2 million.

Interestingly, Ruben Amorim used to play him as a wingback in his system, which illustrates his versatility with United also looking for Luke Shaw’s successor.

Bayer Leverkusen in pole position

However, Foot Mercato have claimed that Bayer Leverkusen are in pole position for the Portuguese ace.

A deal is yet to be agreed, but with Lyon desperately in need of a cash injection, there is a strong chance Afonso Moreira could be on his way out of the Groupama Stadium.

“A year after his discreet arrival from Sporting’s reserve team for €2 million, Afonso Moreira has taken his game to another level.

“The 21-year-old Portuguese striker has established himself as one of the revelations of this Ligue 1 season with Lyon (8 goals, 10 assists in all competitions), attracting considerable attention.

Will United hijack the deal?

“According to the Portuguese press, Manchester United had inquired about his situation ahead of the next transfer window. Meanwhile, L’Équipe reported in May that the player was very close to extending his contract with Lyon until 2030, as his market value had skyrocketed in recent months.

“According to our information, Leverkusen greatly appreciates the player’s profile and is currently in discussions with Lyon regarding a possible transfer this summer. Lyon, for its part, wants to complete a sale before June 30th to comply with the DNCG regulations. Afonso Moreira could be among the players potentially sold.”

There is still a chance United can hijack the deal if they wish. As relayed by The Peoples Person, United are more inclined to bring in a new left-back rather than a winger.

It will be interesting to see if this stance changes as the window progresses.

Feature image Pauline Figuet via Getty Images

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