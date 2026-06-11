Diogo Dalot: Man United star warms up for World Cup in perfect style

Manchester United had two players in action for Portugal last night.

Portugal

In recent years, Manchester United have had a strong connection with players from Portugal and both Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot are likely to play a major role for the nation in the upcoming World Cup.

Former Red Devil Cristiano Ronaldo is also likely to play a significant part in any success the Portuguese will have.

As one of the pre-tournament favourites, Portugal played their final warm-up match, securing a 2-1 win over Nigeria.

Diogo Dalot

The full-back played 45 minutes in the warm-up match and grabbed an assist for the opening goal.

He received the ball on the left-hand side of the penalty area before cutting back onto his right foot. Dalot then teed up Pedro Neto, who produced a smart finish to give Portugal the lead.

Dalot also made one key pass and completed 89% of his passes in his 45 minutes on the pitch.

He also completed 100% of his long balls and made one interception. He was not required to compete in a ground or aerial duel during his time on the field.

Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes is usually the catalyst for anything Manchester United or Portugal do well, but he had a surprisingly quiet match.

He created one big chance and made two key passes in the match.

Fernandes completed 79% of his passes and had one shot on target.

He also worked hard for his side, winning two out of three duels, as he so frequently does.

Portugal’s attention will now turn to their opening group match against the Democratic Republic of the Congo on 17th June at 18:00 BST.

Diogo Dalot stats vs Nigeria

Stat Value Goals 0 Assists 1 Def. contributions 1 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 1 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 6 Ground duels (won) 0 (0) Dribbled past 0 Key passes 1 Crosses (accurate) 1 (0) Accurate passes 24/27 (89%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 9/12 (75%) Passes in own half (acc.) 15/15 (100%) Long balls (accurate) 2/2 (100%) Touches 34 Unsuccessful touches 2 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Possession lost 6 Total carrying distance 50.3 m Carries 3 Progressive carries 1 Total progression 43.1 m Progressive carrying distance 29.9 m Longest progressive carry 28 m Total shots 0 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0 Offsides 0

Featured image by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

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