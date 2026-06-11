Marcus Rashford: Man United loanee reminds international boss of talent

Manchester United have had numerous players in international action this week as clubs prepare for the FIFA World Cup.

Lisandro Martinez

The Argentine centre-back has had his problems staying fit this season but has started every warm-up game for Argentina.

Martinez played 45 minutes of his nation’s 3-0 win over Iceland. He made one key pass and completed an impressive 96% of his passes against the Northern European team.

His need for defensive work was limited, as he did not have to win an aerial or a ground duel, since the Icelanders caused the world champions very little issue at all.

Argentina and Martinez will kick off their campaign against Algeria on 17th June at 02:00 BST.

Kobbie Mainoo

Mainoo has had an excellent second half of the season and has regained his place in the Manchester United first eleven and the England squad.

The Carrington product came off the bench for England in their 3-0 win over Costa Rica.

Replacing Elliot Anderson, he made one key pass and completed 100% of his passes.

He also almost grabbed his first England goal, but his effort was stopped by the Costa Rican keeper.

Mainoo also completed 100% of his dribbles and an impressive five out of seven ground duels.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford received the news yesterday that FC Barcelona will not sign off on the €30 million purchase clause in his contract.

This means that he will enter the World Cup with his club future very much up in the air.

He replaced Anthony Gordon in the 71st minute and had one shot on goal.

Rashford also made one key pass and completed his only dribble attempt of the match.

He also won 100% of his duels and 100% of his tackles in an impressive cameo.

Marcus Rashford stats vs Costa Rica

Stat Value Goals 0 Assists 0 Total shots 1 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0 Touches 19 Dribbles (successful) 1 (1) Was fouled 2 Possession lost 3 Total carrying distance 57 m Carries 6 Progressive carries 1 Total progression 15.7 m Progressive carrying distance 12.1 m Longest progressive carry 11.8 m Key passes 1 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 10/12 (83%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 7/9 (78%) Passes in own half (acc.) 3/3 (100%) Def. contributions 2 Tackles (won) 1 (1) Interceptions 0 Clearances 1 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 1 Ground duels (won) 4 (4) Dribbled past 0

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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