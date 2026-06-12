Matheus Cunha: Kaka shares honest assessment of United ace

Manchester United have been vindicated in their decision to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer. The Red Devils were looking for attacking reinforcements at the end of a disappointing 2024/25 campaign when they identified the Brazilian forward as an option for the job.

The English giants made Cunha their first signing of the summer, before also securing the services of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Senne Lammens. The new signings played a starring role in United’s third-place finish in the Premier League.

Cunha finished the campaign with 10 goals and four assists in 35 games across all competitions, dazzling fans with his footwork and some spectacular goals.

Matheus Cunha stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 33 29 10 4 4 - 2,503' FA Cup 1 1 - - - - 90' EFL Cup 1 1 - - - - 90' Total 35 31 10 4 4 - 2,683'

The Red Devils went through a transition phase last season, but with Michael Carrick appointed as the permanent manager, it is expected that Cunha will become even better. AC Milan and Brazil legend Kaka has now shed light on what he loves about his countryman.

Kaka likes Cunha’s work ethic

On Rio Ferdinand Presents, Kaka was asked what he liked about Cunha and he responded: “For me, it’s how he understands the game now. He’s working really hard tactically. Sometimes he does the work, the dirty work, to help the defenders and the defensive system. Also, he can use his creativity.”

“He can bring his Brazilian style to improve and do something really different during the game. The way that he understands that he needs to work hard for the team, I think that’s it.”

Cunha’s versatility also makes him an asset for United. Last season, the Brazilian operated on the left wing as well as in the centre-forward position, and he is also capable of filling the No. 10 role.

Kaka remembers brace against United

United locked horns with AC Milan in the semi-finals of the 2006/07 Champions League, where they secured a 3-2 win in the first leg at home. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring, but Kaka scored a quickfire brace to give his team the lead.

Wayne Rooney restored parity after the break before scoring in the first minute of injury time to secure the win. Kaka insisted that his second goal from that game was the most beautiful one he had scored in his career.

He said: “Man, for me, it was one of the best goals that I scored in my career. The second goal, yeah, the second goal was… That goal, for me, is the most beautiful goal that I scored in my career. Those two games were incredible. I scored two goals in the first game and we lost. It was amazing.”

“We lost 3-2. I think Rooney scored in the last five minutes. It was an incredible game. Then we went to Milan and, for us in Italy, they call that game the perfect game.”

United, however, lost the away leg 3-0, with Kaka also getting on the scoresheet, and exited the tournament. The Rossoneri went on to defeat Liverpool 2-1 in the Champions League final.

Final Thoughts

United’s recruitment team deserve a pat on the back for securing the services of Cunha early in the transfer window. INEOS will have to be equally decisive in reinforcing their midfield this summer if they wish to continue their recent rise under Carrick.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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