Sandro Tonali: Dream move in danger of collapsing as United lie in wait



Manchester United’s search for Casemiro’s successor remains ongoing.

While the Brazilian himself advocated for Ederson’s signing, the Atalanta ace’s strengths lie elsewhere.

With a Paris Saint-Germain-style midfield revamp on the cards, head coach Michael Carrick wants at least three new additions in that department.

The Elliot Anderson deal remains a tough nut to crack, which is why the Red Devils have been looking at alternatives.

Sandro Tonali complications

Sandro Tonali fits the bill, but the Italian’s asking price and his wage demands are proving to be problematic.

Newcastle are open to a sale, but as revealed by TeamTalk, the 26-year-old prefers a return to his homeland, particularly his former club.

AC Milan would jump at the opportunity to re-sign the Italy international, but their house is currently in disarray.

Until the Rossoneri get their own house in order, a deal seems unlikely. For now, the Serie A giants are contemplating multiple ways to lower the asking price.

Preferred destination revealed

“AC Milan do have a ‘pathway’ to a deal for Sandro Tonali, but his dream move has been complicated by the growing uncertainty behind the scenes at San Siro. TEAMtalk understands that the Newcastle United star’s camp are becoming increasingly frustrated by Milan’s failure to put a new leadership structure in place.

“The Italy international remains one of Milan’s dream targets this summer and, as TEAMtalk has previously revealed, a return to the Rossoneri remains Tonali’s preferred option should he leave Newcastle.

“However, sources have told TEAMtalk that the ongoing delay in appointing both a sporting director and a new head coach is causing concern among those close to the player. Newcastle, however, are not making things easy. Sources indicate the Magpies continue to value Tonali at close to £100million and have no intention of allowing him to leave cheaply.

“Yet Milan believe there is a potential pathway to completing a deal. We understand the Rossoneri are exploring structures involving money still owed between the clubs from previous dealings involving Tonali and Malick Thiaw, which could help reduce the overall cash outlay required.”

United still have a shot

The report further mentions that United, along with Manchester City and Arsenal, are keeping a close eye on proceedings.

There is a belief that a deal could be possible towards the closing stages of the summer window. This is exactly why the Old Trafford side are focusing their energies on trying to land Mateus Fernandes from West Ham after signing Ederson.

Feature image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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