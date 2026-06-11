Mateus Fernandes saga expected to end within coming weeks



Manchester United are planning to revamp their midfield ahead of the new season.

Casemiro is set to depart, while INEOS are keen to cut their losses with Manuel Ugarte. As previously relayed by The Peoples Person, Michael Carrick wants more control from his midfielders in the new campaign.

To achieve this, the club are targeting at least three new signings in that department, with a deal for Ederson already agreed upon Casemiro’s recommendation.

The Red Devils had identified Elliot Anderson as the Brazilian’s ideal successor, but Manchester City are in pole position to complete the move, with INEOS refusing to pay as much.

United have moved on to Mateus Fernandes

Sandro Tonali had emerged as an alternative, but Newcastle’s valuation, the player’s wage demands, and his own transfer preference have complicated matters.

This is why the 20-time English league champions moved on to Mateus Fernandes, but even that pursuit has run into roadblocks.

West Ham have refused to lower their demands, while Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain’s entry have further complicated affairs.

Many have opined that this transfer story could turn into a saga that only untangles itself late in the window.

Plenty of suitors for Mateus Fernandes

However, Ben Jacobs has a different take. He revealed that he expects an outcome in the coming days or weeks, rather than waiting until August.

Movement expected on Mateus Fernandes' future this month. Manchester United already in talks on the player side. PSG and Arsenal also hold appreciation. Real Madrid the latest suitor to make contact. West Ham want double the £38m+£4m they paid, but despite this valuation as… pic.twitter.com/PWgV1iER4t — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 11, 2026

This means fans will get to know where Mateus Fernandes will be playing next season as early as June.

“Movement expected on Mateus Fernandes’ future this month. Manchester United already in talks on the player side,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Deal timeline revealed

“PSG and Arsenal also hold appreciation. Real Madrid the latest suitor to make contact. West Ham want double the £38m+£4m they paid, but despite this valuation as sale is expected.

“I’m expecting movement on the Mateus Fernandes front in the sort of coming days or weeks rather than this being an August-type transfer window saga.”

Who ends up winning the race, only time will tell. Hopefully, INEOS will emerge victorious, especially as Mateus Fernandes himself wants to come with United ready to offer him a juicy role moving forward.

Feature image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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