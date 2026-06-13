Jarrad Branthwaite: Man United still chasing Everton defender

Manchester United continue to pursue Premier League-proven stars, but could be forced to pay over the odds for their services.

United have already withdrawn from a potential move for Elliot Anderson after Nottingham Forest demanded a British record fee for the midfielder.

Mateus Fernandes has now emerged as the priority midfield target, but West Ham United are asking for more than £80 million for the 21-year-old talent. United face similar obstacles in their efforts to strengthen their backline.

Manchester United continue to chase Jarrad Branthwaite

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are closely monitoring Everton central defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The left-footed 6ft 5in defender has been on United’s radar ever since he broke through at Everton. Branthwaite even agreed personal terms to move to Old Trafford, but the Toffees rejected two bids from United in the summer of 2024.

Branthwaite has struggled with injuries since then, but his versatility, one-v-one defending, imposing presence and ball progression have kept him on the radar of clubs such as United.

It is believed that Manchester City and Bayern Munich are also interested in the England international.

However, it is understood Everton would demand in excess of £70m for the 25-year-old defensive powerhouse.

Manchester United also want Iliman Ndiaye

United are also looking to improve their options on the left flank and are thought to be interested in Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye.

The 26-year-old attacker possesses exceptional dribbling ability. The Red Devils face competition from Arsenal and City for his services.

Needless to say, Everton are reluctant to part ways with Ndiaye as well. However, the Senegal international has yet to agree a new contract.

Ndiaye has turned down offers of new terms and is believed to be keen on playing at a higher level. He moved to Merseyside from Marseille in 2024.

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images

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