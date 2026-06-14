Bradley Barcola wants to leave PSG, United lurking with intent



Manchester United have a real dearth of specialist left wingers following the departures of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Alejandro Garnacho.

Michael Carrick has been forced to play Matheus Cunha and Patrick Dorgu out wide, even though both are more suited to different roles.

However, the duo ended up surprising INEOS with their performances, which prompted a rethink from the co-owners, who are currently focused on signing a left-back instead of a left winger.

But that does not mean the Red Devils are not monitoring the market, and a brilliant opportunity is opening up, as per TEAMtalk.

Bradley Barcola frustrated with life at PSG

Their report claims Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola has grown tired of playing second fiddle to the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue and Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele.

This is why he has communicated to the Champions League winners that he would like to leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

“Bradley Barcola’s future at Paris Saint-Germain has been thrown into doubt after the France international informed the club that he wants to leave this summer, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that his representatives are now holding talks with a host of Europe’s biggest clubs.

“Sources close to the player have confirmed that Barcola has reached a decision on his future after growing increasingly frustrated with his role under Luis Enrique.

Bradley Barcola has told PSG he wants to leave

“PSG would ideally like the 23-year-old to commit his long-term future to the club and sign a new contract, with his current deal having just two years remaining. However, those hopes have suffered a major setback.

“We understand Barcola believes he has slipped down the attacking pecking order at the Parc des Princes, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue and Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele now viewed as Enrique’s preferred options in the biggest matches.

“The turning point came during PSG’s triumphant Champions League run. Sources indicate Barcola was deeply disappointed not to start either the semi-finals or the final, and those omissions ultimately convinced him that he would struggle to secure the level of playing time he believes his performances deserve.”

In fact, the Frenchman’s representatives have sounded out numerous big clubs across Europe about their client’s availability.

United among teams eyeing his signature

United are among the clubs to have held talks, but it will be far from easy given the sheer number of teams chasing the France international’s signature.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, and Napoli are all keeping an eye on developments.

“We can confirm that Arsenal and Liverpool have both been spoken to regarding a potential move. Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have also held discussions and have been informed of the developing situation.

“Interest is equally strong elsewhere on the continent. Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Napoli have all held conversations regarding Barcola’s availability as they assess whether a move could become possible in the coming weeks.”

United seem to have other priorities

Incidentally, while the Parisian giants have not given up hope of keeping hold of the 23-year-old, they are also preparing for life without him and have even zeroed in on a replacement should Bradley Barcola depart.

It will be interesting to see who ends up signing the hugely talented forward, who scored 13 times last season while also adding seven assists to his name.

His exclusion was more due to the abundance of riches at Luis Enrique’s disposal. Whoever signs Bradley Barcola will be potentially signing a game-changer. As things stand, United are unlikely to win the race with the focus currently on revamping the engine room.

Feature image Stuart Franklin via Getty Images

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