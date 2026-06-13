Patrick Dorgu will be the United player to watch out for next season



Manchester United have been forced to tweak their transfer plans due to red-hot form shown by one player under Michael Carrick.

Initially, the Red Devils were expected to address the glaring lack of left wingers in the squad, following the departures of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Alejandro Garnacho.

When the former midfielder took over from Ruben Amorim, he changed Patrick Dorgu’s position from a wingback to a winger and the change paid immediate dividends.

The Dane scored three goals and registered two assists since the Portuguese head coach departed, and INEOS were delighted with what they saw from the former Lecce ace.

Patrick Dorgu: great impact down the left

So much so that they are now not looking to bring in a left winger and instead are focusing on bringing in a left-back to support Luke Shaw.

Not only the co-owners, but even the Denmark international‘s teammates have been left impressed with what they have seen from the 21-year-old.

Mainoo and Yoro were asked: Who is the one to watch for #mufc next season? 👀 via @ViaplayFotball pic.twitter.com/em1BXaAnzc — utdreport (@utdreport) June 13, 2026

Both Kobbie Mainoo and Leny Yoro were asked about who they felt would be the United player to watch out for. Both unanimously named Patrick Dorgu.

The midfielder revealed to ViaPlay, “I’d say Patrick [Dorgu]. I’d say he can go up another level again. In training, some of the stuff he’s doing, you can see him really pushing.”

Yoro and Mainoo tip Patrick Dorgu to explode next campaign

The centre-back added, “Patrick Dorgu [one to watch next season]. Sometimes he plays as a winger as well. In this position, he is really dangerous for the opponent.”

The stats back up the duo’s call. In 283 minutes under Carrick, the United No. 13 has managed four goal involvements, averaging one every 71 minutes.

He has carried that form onto the international stage, scoring against Ukraine recently in a friendly.

With Denmark not qualifying for the World Cup, Patrick Dorgu will return fresh for pre-season and will have extra time on the training pitch to work with Carrick.

Fans will be excited to see what Patrick Dorgu can do next season.

Feature image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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