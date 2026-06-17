Jean-Phillipe Mateta: Man United interest sparks Crystal Palace response

Manchester United’s interest in Jean-Philippe Mateta has sparked a strong response from Crystal Palace, according to a new report.

More Reliable No.9

While a revamp in midfield is the Red Devils’ focus this summer, a new striker is also understood to be on the agenda to provide a more reliable source of goals than Joshua Zirkzee.

The 24-year-old Dutchman, who was omitted from Ronald Koeman’s squad for the World Cup despite a paucity of options up top for the Netherlands, has proven to be a disastrous signing since arriving from Bologna for £36.5 million in 2024.

Nine goals and four assists in 75 appearances is an abject return for a United centre-forward, while his link-up play – an apparent strength – has been inconsistent at best. A return to Serie A is the most likely destination, with a host of Italian clubs interested in securing a player who remains held in high regard despite his struggles in England.

In his place, INEOS are intent on adding an experienced No.9 to ease the burden on Benjamin Sesko, who enjoyed a superb run under Michael Carrick in the second half of his maiden campaign at Old Trafford after a quiet start under Ruben Amorim.

This has led to Mateta – Crystal Palace’s 28-year-old frontman – re-emerging as a target, with United having been linked with a move last summer before agreeing a £74 million fee with RB Leipzig to sign Sesko.

Big Man Up Top

Mateta has established himself as one of the more underrated strikers in the Premier League, producing a consistent source of goals since arriving at Selhurst Park in 2022. Last season, he scored 12 goals; the campaign before, 14 and two assists; and the year prior to that was his best for the Eagles, with 16 goals and five assists.

During this time, Palace have won the FA Cup, Europa Conference League and Community Shield, the first major trophies in the club’s 121-year history. The France international, currently on duty at the World Cup in North America, has been an integral part of this unprecedented success, leading the line with his hulking 6’4″ frame and scoring the winner in the European final against Rayo Vallecano.

Sports Boom reveals United have “expressed interest” in a deal this summer, though Newcastle United are also in the hunt alongside Italian heavyweights AC Milan, now managed by Ruben Amorim, and Juventus.

EXCL: Crystal Palace are stepping up efforts to tie Jean-Philippe Mateta down to a new lucrative deal.💰✍️ 🏆European champions keen to keep their talisman amid interest from Juventus, AC Milan, Newcastle and Man Utd.#CPFC https://t.co/DBFVp4dRwJ — Sportsboom (@Sportsboomcom) June 17, 2026

Tweet: “Crystal Palace are stepping up efforts to tie Jean-Philippe Mateta down to a new lucrative deal. European champions keen to keep their talisman amid interest from Juventus, AC Milan, Newcastle and Man Utd.”

The growing queue for the Sevran native has prompted Palace to accelerate plans to offer a “lucrative new contract” to lock down his future in south London. His current deal expires next year, explaining why his suitors are angling to strike a cut-price deal this summer as it would represent the Eagles’ last chance to demand a fee.

However, there is understood to be optimism among the hierarchy at Selhurst Park that Mateta will put pen to paper on the contract, as he is “enthusiastic about working under new boss, Pierre Sage”, who is replacing the departing Oliver Glasner.

Final Thoughts

Mateta would be an astute signing as a back-up to Sesko, given their physical similarities and the Frenchman’s experience and track record of goals in the Premier League. If a cheap fee could be agreed owing to his contract situation, this would only strengthen the case to escalate their interest.

However, Mateta turns 29 in a few weeks and his technical qualities do not align with the centre-forward of a Champions League club. If the interest from elsewhere in Europe emboldens Palace to hike the price, the target man will quickly lose his appeal as a target.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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