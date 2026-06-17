Fresh concern for Man United in Shea Charles chase after Leeds update



Manchester United’s pursuit of Southampton youngster Shea Charles has been rocked by a development involving arch-rivals Leeds United.

Charles interest

United are prioritising midfield reinforcements this summer as they prepare to play in the Champions League next season and potentially mount a title challenge.

Casemiro’s exit has already been confirmed, while there is also uncertainty over the future of Manuel Ugarte.

United have already wrapped up a deal with Atalanta for Ederson, who will officially complete his move to the club after Brazil’s involvement in the ongoing World Cup.

One of the midfielders United are eyeing is Charles, who enjoyed a superb campaign with Southampton. The youngster bagged four goals and contributed an additional three assists in the 33 Championship appearances he made

A dynamic defensive midfielder, Charles spent his early years in Manchester City’s academy. He captained City’s Under-23s and was handed his first-team debut by Pep Guardiola. The 22-year-old joined Southampton permanently in July 2023 in a deal worth up to £15m.

He famously scored the goal that knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup. He also registered the match-winning goal against Middlesbrough in the Championship play-off semi-finals, though its significance was ultimately diminished by the subsequent spygate controversy surrounding Southampton.

Charles opened up on his future earlier this month and revealed that he is focused on Southampton, although he didn’t close the door on a possible exit.

The Northern Ireland international was signed at Southampton by Jason Wilcox, who also knew him from their time together at City.

As he continues to be linked with United, the Daily Mail reveal that Leeds are also admirers of the player and are considering launching a swoop for him.

Charles update

The newspaper reports that Leeds are weighing up a bid for Charles, who is valued at £20m.

The report further says, “Leeds want to strengthen the centre of their midfield after tying down captain Ethan Ampadu to a new long-term deal.”

“Charles suits their profile as they look to bring in younger, homegrown players who have greater re-sale value as well as the ability to improve their squad immediately.”

He is not the only midfielder Leeds are keeping tabs on. Talks have also been held with Sporting CP’s Hidemasa Morita, who is available as a free agent.

United will be alert to the threat posed by Leeds United and will take steps to avoid being usurped in the race for his services.

Feature image Leila Coker via Getty Images

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