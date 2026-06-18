Ayyoub Bouaddi: Man United decide whether to rival Arsenal for World Cup standout



Ayyoub Bouaddi delivered a masterclass in Morocco’s World Cup opener against Brazil.

The 18-year-old proved too hot to handle at the centre of the pitch, so much so that Casemiro had to be withdrawn at half-time, simply unable to cope.

That performance last weekend offered a glimpse of why Manchester United have long tracked him and why splashing the cash for his services would make complete sense.

Are Manchester United going for Ayyoub Bouaddi?

While many would have hoped INEOS would act on United’s interest and strategically position themselves to strike for the Lille teen sensation, that will not be the case.

Sky Sports‘ Dharmesh Sheth, doubling down on reports that Bouaddi is likely to join Arsenal, had this to say about United:

“Sky Sports News reported in January that Manchester United have Bouaddi on their list of midfield targets.

“However, they have prioritised other midfielders this summer, agreeing a deal for Ederson with Atalanta and now pursuing Mateus Fernandes at West Ham.”

It is a shame, because Bouaddi looks every bit the player who could have elevated United’s engine room.

The 18-year-old’s press resistance, defensive tenacity, and high-volume ball recovery make him precisely the midfield destroyer United have long craved.

INEOS relying on proven formula

Either way, United have opted for tried-and-tested Premier League quality in Mateus Fernandes and potentially Alex Scott.

Prioritising signings from domestic rivals proved a hit last term with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, and INEOS will be hoping it proves a masterstroke once again.

Notably, by steering clear of Bouaddi amid his World Cup rise, United may also be avoiding what promises to be a fierce bidding war for the Moroccan, a player Olivier Giroud argues is a mix of Sergio Busquets and Patrick Vieira.

Feature image Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images

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