Liverpool forward Vincent Joseph set to join Manchester United

Manchester United have beaten two of Europe’s biggest clubs to the signing of a Liverpool prodigy.

Earlier this month, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United hold “strong interest” in Liverpool’s 16-year-old striker.

However, the report also mentioned Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund as his suitors. Both Bundesliga giants sent scouts on multiple occasions to watch the young goalscorer.

Manchester United to sign Liverpool youngster

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Manchester United have now won the race for Vincent Joseph.

It is claimed that Joseph is set to leave Liverpool and join their fierce rivals after agreeing to put pen to paper on a scholarship deal in Manchester.

Liverpool and England U16 striker Vincent Joseph is set to leave Anfield to join Manchester United after agreeing a scholarship deal at Old Trafford. #LFC #MUFC pic.twitter.com/g9zLw4syYY — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) June 17, 2026

Pete O’Rourke posted on X: “Liverpool and England U16 striker Vincent Joseph is set to leave Anfield to join Manchester United after agreeing a scholarship deal at Old Trafford.”

The physically imposing number nine made two appearances in the U18 Premier League last term, scoring an impressive three goals.

Figures in Merseyside might be left annoyed with United given the Red Devils are also allegedly in the mix for the signing of Liverpool’s academy winger Isaac Konde.

As per a separate report, contact between United and Konde’s representatives has already taken place.

Manchester United overtake Liverpool in Mateus Fernandes race

United’s recruitment team have also hampered Liverpool’s hunt for a midfielder this summer.

A report covered by The Peoples Person suggested Liverpool expressed “genuine interest” in signing Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United.

The Portuguese is viewed as a “serious prospect” and one who could “develop into a star at Anfield.”

However, the Merseyside outfit are out of the race for Fernandes, who prefers to move to Old Trafford. The Mancunians are prepared to spend more than Liverpool to get a deal over the line for the dynamic midfielder.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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