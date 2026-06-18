Nathan De Cat race heating up as United compete with German giants



Manchester United have agreed a deal for Ederson, but Michael Carrick wants as many as three midfielders as he looks to revamp the team’s engine room.

The Brazilian has been signed on Casemiro’s recommendation, but the Atalanta ace is more of a box-to-box midfielder than a pure defensive midfielder.

Mateus Fernandes is next on United’s radar, but the Portuguese is a deep-lying playmaker, which explains why INEOS are on the lookout for more options.

After being priced out of moves for Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali, the Red Devils have been forced to look beyond the Premier League for their third recruit.

United forced to look beyond the Premier League

Ayyoub Bouaddi has emerged as an option following his World Cup heroics, while an even younger alternative is also on the club’s radar.

According to TEAMtalk, Nathan De Cat of Anderlecht has impressed United’s scouts with his ball-winning ability and passing quality. In fact, his powerful frame and silky-smooth style has earned him comparisons with former Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets.

At 17, he has already earned a senior cap for Belgium, and naturally, quite a few teams are chasing his signature.

German giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are firmly in the mix, as are Tottenham Hotspur. A move will depend on which team provides the best pathway to senior football and eventual success.

Nathan De Cat has wowed United scouts

Interestingly, the Anderlecht wonderkid’s current deal expires in 2027, and he has shown no inclination of agreeing a contract extension.

Given the number of teams involved in the race, the Belgian side are hoping to earn close to £35 million from his sale.

“Tottenham are firmly in the mix to sign talented Belgian midfielder Nathan De Cat, TEAMtalk understands, with Manchester United among his other admirers from the Premier League.

“With his contract set to enter its final year and little sign of a new deal despite Anderlecht’s efforts, they face a choice: cash in now or risk losing their academy gem for free in 2027. Sources suggest the Brussels club would consider offers around €40million (£34.7m / $45.8m) – a potential club-record fee that reflects his sky-high potential.

Lots of suitors to contend with

“Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have been locked in a high-profile battle for his signature, drawn to his physical presence and tactical intelligence. Sources confirm both clubs have made approaches. German clubs’ track record with young talents makes a move there highly plausible.

“In the Premier League, interest in De Cat is just as intense, with Tottenham among his most active suitors. Spurs have scouted him extensively and made contact with Anderlecht over the conditions of a deal, seeing him as a long-term deep-lying playmaker. Man Utd have made enquiries, while Manchester City and Chelsea have stepped up background checks.”

It is also likely that Anderlecht could ask for a loan-back as part of any agreement. That might even help bring the price down.

Now, whether United take the risk and go all out for Nathan De Cat remains to be seen. His signing would be an astute purchase but it would be made keeping in mind the future. Whether that is what Carrick wants remains to be seen.

Feature image Alex Bierens de Haan via Getty Images

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