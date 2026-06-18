Martin Baturina: Man United enter race to sign Croatian sensation

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford reminded everyone of his brilliant goalscoring instincts and finishing ability by placing the ball into the bottom corner for England’s fourth goal against Croatia.

With Barcelona reluctant to put their money where their mouth is, Rashford finds himself in an uncertain situation. United remain keen on selling the 28-year-old, who may need a strong World Cup campaign to attract top clubs.

In the same thrilling opener in Dallas, one of Croatia’s most promising talents also showed his class with a superb strike, alerting his suitors.

Manchester United set sights on Martin Baturina

Croatia sensation Martin Baturina beat Jordan Pickford with a powerful effort to level the scoreline in the first half, announcing himself to a wider audience in the process.

However, those who follow Serie A are already aware of Baturina’s immense potential, as the 23-year-old has swiftly established himself as one of Como’s most important players after moving to Italy from Dinamo Zagreb last year.

According to Sky Italia, Manchester United are interested in Baturina amid the possibility of his summer departure.

It is understood that Leeds United have already made an unsuccessful attempt to sign Baturina in the past. Bayern Munich have been mentioned as one of the interested parties, but the Premier League is thought to be a likelier destination for the versatile attacker.

Apart from United, Aston Villa have also shown interest in the Croatia international.

Martin Baturina could be brilliant addition at Manchester United

The outlet confirms that Como have already rejected a €50m offer from an unnamed club. As such, the Red Devils would have to spend a considerable figure to bring them to the negotiating table.

Recently, a Sky Sports report suggested that United could look to add a versatile forward this summer, depending on the potential departure of Joshua Zirkzee.

In that regard, the technically gifted and intelligent Baturina is certainly an appealing target, given he can play out wide or inside.

Baturina had eight goals and four assists to his name for Como across all competitions last term.

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