Bruno Fernandes: Surprise giants eyeing summer swoop



Manchester United have already lost Casemiro, but one player they simply cannot afford to lose in midfield is Bruno Fernandes.

The team captain broke the Premier League assist record last season, and without him, fans shudder to think what would have happened in the last few years,

From chance creation to defensive diligence, you name it and the Portuguese superstar brings it to the table.

This is why INEOS are contemplating smashing the club’s wage structure in order to keep the 31-year-old at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future.

Bruno Fernandes yet to agree new deal

His current deal expires next summer, but the Red Devils do have the option of extending it by a year. After last summer’s Saudi scare, the co-owners feel it is best to agree a new long-term deal.

The United talisman‘s contract reportedly has a £57 million release clause for teams outside England, and one Champions League outfit is eager to trigger it this summer.

🦁 Galatasaray, Bruno Fernandes'in menajerleriyle yaptığı ilk görüşmeden olumlu sonuç aldı. Portekizli yıldız, kulübüyle anlaşılması durumunda Galatasaray’a transfer olmaya sıcak bakıyor. pic.twitter.com/lCcV5guzrT — Fanatik (@fanatikcomtr) June 17, 2026

According to Fanatik, Galatasaray have met with the Portugal international’s representatives and have had positive talks over a move.

Bruno Fernandes is also open to a switch, provided the Turkish giants can agree a deal with the 20-time English league champions.

Galatasaray have met his agents to discuss a deal

“Galatasaray received positive results from its first meeting with Bruno Fernandes’ agents. The Portuguese star is open to transferring to Galatasaray if an agreement is reached with his club.”

Galatasaray boast quite a few star-studded names and are also eyeing Fernandes’ United teammate, Marcus Rashford.

However, the club captain has made it clear that he wants to stay in Manchester, as he sees the club moving in the right direction again under Michael Carrick.

With Champions League football on offer again, it is difficult to see Bruno Fernandes leaving, especially for Turkiye. The report seems more like wishful thinking from the Turkish press.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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