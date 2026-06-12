Bruno Fernandes: United prepare massive new contract offer



Manchester United are not only looking to get their midfield recruitment spot on, but are also focused on keeping hold of their existing superstars.

Casemiro has already left, while Manuel Ugarte could follow suit. Someone INEOS do not want to lose at any cost is Bruno Fernandes.

The skipper had a record-breaking season last time out, breaking the all-time Premier League assist record, and enjoying a stunning second half of the campaign.

If he were not at the club, fans shudder to think what would have happened. And the co-owners and Michael Carrick seem to agree with this assessment.

Bruno Fernandes is irreplaceable

There were reports that United had cancelled contract extension talks but SportsBoom have now reported that this is not the case.

The Red Devils are planning to submit a new contract offer which would blow open the club’s wage structure.

The report mentions that the club captain currently earns around £250,000-a-week, which would increase to £375,000-a-week along with bonuses.

This goes to show how desperate the Old Trafford giants are to avoid losing their best player amid interest from European and Saudi Pro League sides.

New contract offer on Carrick’s orders

“Manchester United are preparing to reward skipper Bruno Fernandes with a staggering new £375,000-a-week contract as they look to tie down their talismanic midfielder for the long term, SportsBoom can exclusively reveal.

“SportsBoom understands reports suggesting the Red Devils will delay talks until later this year are wide of the mark, with club chiefs determined to move quickly to secure the future of their most influential player.

“The club’s proposed deal would represent a 50 per cent increase on Fernandes’ current salary, believed to be around £250,000 per week, while also including a host of lucrative performance-related bonuses linked to Premier League titles, Champions League success and domestic cup triumphs.

Bruno Fernandes has eyes on taking United back to the top

“Carrick sees Fernandes as the pivotal figure capable of driving the club back towards major honours, and club chiefs are hopeful a blockbuster new deal will keep their creative force and inspirational captain at Old Trafford for another four or five years.”

Bruno Fernandes remains eager to take United back to the top, and it would be fitting if the club won the Premier League under the captaincy of the Portuguese superstar.

Feature image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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