Marcus Rashford handed United career lifeline after stunning Carrick update



Marcus Rashford may not be quite done at Manchester United yet, following a new major update on his situation.

Barcelona snub

Rashford spent the 2025/26 season out on loan at Barcelona, where he contributed an impressive 14 goals and as many assists across all competitions.

He helped the Blaugrana retain their La Liga crown. Yet despite this, Barcelona opted against exercising the £26m buy-option to make his stay a permanent one. This clause expires tomorrow, Monday, 15 June, and there is little to suggest that Barcelona will make a U-turn.

Following confirmation that the Catalan giants will not keep him, Rashford reacted by removing all mention of the side from the bio of his social media handles.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United have no desire to welcome Rashford back. It was said that the Red Devils have instructed intermediaries to engineer a permanent exit for the forward. Clubs like Atletico Madrid, Inter Miami, Chelsea and Arsenal have all been made aware of his availability.

However, The Sun report that there is a possibility of Rashford continuing at United, with Carrick open to the arrangement.

Rashford latest

According to The Sun, “MICHAEL CARRICK has left the door ajar for Marcus Rashford to resume his Manchester United career.”

“Old Trafford gaffer Carrick has been in regular contact with the 28-year-old England winger.”

The report also claims that Rashford has sounded out some leaders in the dressing room about a possible return. He has received positive feedback.

Carrick has indicated that he is open to working with Rashford as United prepare to play in the Champions League next season and potentially mount a title challenge.

It remains to be seen whether the hierarchy, led by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, will be receptive to the idea of Rashford returning. United want to sign a left-sided attacker this summer and Rashford could help the club save on this investment.

His contract with United runs until 2028.

Featured image Fran Santiago via Getty Images

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