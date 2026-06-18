Bruno Fernandes: Graeme Souness performs U-turn on United ace

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has forced Liverpool legend Graeme Souness into a U-turn after a historic campaign. The former Scottish midfielder was famously critical of the Portuguese following the Red Devils’ 7-0 defeat to Liverpool in March 2023.

Speaking after the game, Souness said: “He is obviously not a leader, it’s as plain as the nose on the end of your face he is not a leader. His attitude when they went 3-0 down at Liverpool was appalling.”

“Fernandes you’ll see be a star when they are on top, when they are on the front foot and he is creative, he’s a real talent, but he showed a side to him [during the 7-0 defeat by Liverpool] that day at Anfield which was very unattractive.”

Fernandes’ tendency to wear his heart on his sleeve has been heavily scrutinised in recent times as well, but there is no denying that he remains one of the world’s crème de la crème. The Portuguese Magnifico further established that fact last season, when he was at his creative best.

Fernandes was crucial to United’s third-place finish

Fernandes operated in two different positions in the two halves of last season, but still managed to register the most assists (21) in a Premier League campaign. Having operated as a deep-lying playmaker under former head coach Ruben Amorim, the 31 year old was reinstated in the No. 10 position by Michael Carrick in mid-January.

The Portuguese proceeded to inspire United to a third-place finish in the Premier League, helping bring Champions League football back to Old Trafford next season. Fernandes finished the campaign with nine goals and 22 assists across all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 35 35 9 21 5 - 3,068' FA Cup 1 1 - 1 - - 90' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 45' Total 37 36 9 22 5 - 3,203'

Fernandes’ on-the-pitch behaviour has drawn criticism for ages, and he was recently embroiled in a war of words with United legend Roy Keane. However, the Irishman has since revealed that the two have resolved the feud over a chat.

The Premier League Player of the Season and the FWA Footballer of the Year was recently hailed by club legend Sammy McIlroy. It now appears that Fernandes has managed to win over a former foe as well.

Souness performs Fernandes U-turn

In his column for The Telegraph, where he assessed Portugal’s World Cup chances and hailed United legend Cristiano Ronaldo, Souness also reserved special praise for Fernandes. He wrote: “Then you move on to Rúben Dias, Rafael Leão, Matheus Nunes – top, top players. Bruno Fernandes is in there, too.”

“I remember watching him when Liverpool spanked Manchester United 7-0 in March 2023 and I wondered how on earth he could ever be viewed as a leader, as he just gave up.”

“I hated seeing his histrionics and the gesturing he did to his own team-mates but, fair is fair, he is coming off a season in which he dragged his team into the Champions League – his 21 assists were worth 24 points, the difference between United finishing third and 14th. His quality is incredible.”

Souness even went on to claim that the Portuguese maestro would not have looked out of place at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola. He added: “Fernandes would have been right at home in a Manchester City managed by Pep Guardiola, he’s a difference-maker and he accepts responsibility.”

Fernandes, though, had a quiet day at the office on Wednesday, 17 June, when Portugal were held to a 1-1 draw by Congo in the 2026 World Cup.

Final Thoughts

Souness’ assessment is further proof of what a special player United have in their locker room. Fernandes’ contract, though, expires at the end of next season, but a recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that the club are already working to hand him a new deal.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social